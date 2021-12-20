Passengers check in for flights at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, which is to receive $2,242,202 in 2022, part of $2.89 billion in grants that will be distributed among 3,075 airports nationwide. The money comes from the federal infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November.
MCKENZIE LANGE
A man walks through the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Saturday, Dec. 18.
MCKENZIE LANGE
A passenger rides the escalator to the security checkpoint at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November will soon help some projects take off at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
On Friday, the airport announced that it is set to receive $2,242,202 in 2022, part of $2.89 billion in grants that will be distributed among 3,075 airports nationwide.
It’s the fourth-largest airport grant in Colorado behind Denver ($59 million), Colorado Springs ($4.4 million) and Aspen ($2.6 million).
“Within the infrastructure bill itself, there are $25 billion allocated to airports, really broken up into three buckets. One of the buckets is the $15 billion bucket where airports will be allocated grants based on their activity levels annually for five years,” said airport director Angela Padalecki. “This is the first of five years for our allocation from that roughly $3 billion.”
Padalecki said she anticipates that grants awarded to the airport over the next half-decade will mirror the scale of this year’s grant. Funds can go toward eligible projects such as the runway, the taxiway, the ramp and terminal improvements.
“As far as what it can be used for within the bill itself, it says eligibility coincides with the Passenger Facility Charge eligibility,” Padalecki said. “Basically, the Passenger Facility Charge that we collect, that program defines eligible projects that you can use those funds for, so these funds can be used for that same set of projects. It’s essentially all those airport projects that are legitimately eligible when we receive the grant, plus there’s a lot of terminal projects that are eligible as well. That’s the big difference.”
The Airport Authority Board’s next meeting is Jan. 18. Padalecki said she’s hopeful that a framework for how to use the grant money will be mostly prepared by then.
“I’m hoping that, by then, we’ve received guidance and more formal documentation regarding the grant so we can just help the board have an informed discussion about how they may use those funds,” Padalecki said. “Those funds are not accounted for in our 2022 budget. These are not a replacement for any of the grant funds we anticipate receiving this year for projects like our runway replacement project.
“This is truly in addition to all those FAA Airport Improvement Program grant funds that we’ve received this year and we anticipate to receive in the years to come.”