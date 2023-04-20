The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority held its monthly meeting Tuesday where it discussed airport finances in March and implications of the upcoming runway project.
Runway 12-30 renovations, which are estimated to cost $1.779 million, will continue to cause some minor disruptions until early June.
Construction began April 1 and is scheduled to be complete by the end of May. Runway 11 will remain open throughout the duration of the construction process, though the runway’s glide slope, which is used to map the proper path of descent when a plane is ready to land, will be closed until early June.
Ground excavations and fillings have been underway since the start of the month. Chairman Tom Benton described the process as “exciting.”
The financial side of the airport seems promising, based on presentations from several people Tuesday.
Patronage with the airlines United, American and Allegiant from the Grand Junction Regional Airport have been increasing, according to Harrison Earl, an Air Service Development consultant.
“United continues to grow capacity at a very fast rate, while American has slowed down growth but still remains above their system average,” Earl said.
Earl also discussed the airport in relation to its smaller, regional competitors. Of eight local regional airports, including Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, Canyonlands Regional Airport, Durango-La Plata County Airport, Eagle County Regional Airport, Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport, Yampa Valley Regional Airport and Montrose Regional Airport, Grand Junction has the third most daily departures with an average of 10.6, behind Aspen-Pitkin, with 18.4, and Durango-La Plata, with 10.9.
Grand Junction airport currently comes in second with most nonstop routes. Travelers can currently fly directly to five cities, including Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Aspen/Pitkin County Airport has a total of seven nonstop routes.
Though Grand Junction is not the top among other smaller, regional airports, it is one of the most prominent, Earl concluded. The board’s budget officer, Travis Boyd, presented “good news” to the seven-member board, outlining several areas in which the airport is saving money.
“Operating expenses are down this month,” Boyd said. “A lot of that is because we’ve been cost saving with personnel, especially regarding salaries, because of unfilled positions we have.”
Costs have been cut in areas of personnel compensation, contract services and repairs and maintenance, Boyd said, which has helped make expenses “significantly lower than the budget.”
Boyd said that revenue in March exceeded the budget, citing capacity, enplanements and restaurant patronage as some of the main reasons.
Increased revenue and decreased expense drove operating income $367,000 higher than the budget, which is a trend the airport has observed since January 2023. Other contributors to increasing revenue have been parking, fuel flow, landing fees and fuel tax revenue, according to Boyd.
While parking revenue has been outperforming expectations, especially in regards to the length of stay, car rentals are down. Boyd attributed this to a softened demand, and said it wasn’t a supply problem.
“It could be because people are still coming off the holidays, so they’ve taken a break from traveling,” Boyd said. “It could also be because travelers have more options, like Uber, now. The cause is multi-faceted, but we don’t expect this to continue or become a persistent issue.”