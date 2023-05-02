A mock plane crash, complete with actors and simulated fatalities, transpired at the Grand Junction airport Tuesday.
First responders and medical centers in the community were notified at 9 a.m. of the emergency. The call was prefaced by noting that it was only a drill.
Grand Junction Regional Airport is required to maintain an emergency plan that coordinates response procedures and coordination between airport personnel and other agencies. Federal law requires the airport to test its emergency plan once every three years.
The airport’s triennial full-scale simulated emergency occurred between 9 a.m. and noon on the southern portion of airport property, though the agencies involved were deliberately given several curve balls to enhance the authenticity of the drill and better test its responses.
“There is a lot of role play involved,” Linde Marshall, the airport’s media liaison, said. “Only a few people, the ones who planned the drill, know how a lot of this will play out. For example, we don't know which passengers will 'die', which keeps us on our toes. It also makes our responses more authentic.”
At one point during the morning, several actors pretending to be angry customers whose “flights had been cancelled or delayed” came in. Airport staff had to adjust accordingly and figure out a way to appease the disgruntled travelers.
A total of 44 “injured passengers” volunteered for the drill. Based on the size of the airport, Marshall said they were required to have a minimum of 40 patients. The 44 volunteers were sourced from the Collbran Job Corps.
Dirk Clingman, who works in Community Outreach for the Grand Junction Fire Department, said he was “up at the crack of dawn” applying the bloody makeup to the volunteers. The gory effects weren’t applied haphazardly, however. Each volunteer was given a different wound and had the corresponding vitals. Some had gaping wounds on their heads and necks, while others had smaller lacerations on their limbs.
“We started the day laying out on the tarmac with our fake injuries,” said Josiah Rosales, one of the mock patients. “When I was laying out there, looking at the ambulances and the paramedics and all the injured people, it was a weird feeling I had. Thinking that this could be real, that this could happen, was sort of a scary thought. Its good they do this so they know what to do in a real situation.”
Upwards of 20 agencies participated in the drill, including the city’s fire and police departments, the Mesa County Coroner, the FBI, United Airlines, American Airlines, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Clingman noted that, while considerable resources were dedicated to the drill for three hours, each agency was still ready to respond to a real emergency had one happened.
Each agency had its own internal simulation, as well. The medical centers involved — St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Family Health West Hospital and Grand Junction VA Medical Center — dealt with the emergency in different ways. Much of it was done to test its capacity at having a surge of patients in the emergency department at once.
Injured patients were transported to certain medical centers depending on the severity of their “wounds.” If they “died,” public information officers had to break the news to the passenger’s loved ones.
“It's an intense workload,” said Hannah Ellis, a backup public information officer with the city. “We’re making social media posts, responding to the public’s questions, responding to questions coming in from city hall, addressing concerns online. Its really about making sure passengers’ families are informed, that the public is aware and that our first responders and all the different agencies involved are on the same page.”
Clingman explained that, from a first responder’s perspective, it is good to practice treating people in a low stakes situation. Ultimately, he said the biggest benefit of the drill was communication.
“This has gone really well. We’ve got all the public information officers in Mesa County here in one room. We’re kind of like the Avengers, because we assemble, then work together in a joint information center to get information out,” Clingman said with a laugh. “We sift through all the information, get it out to the public, package it for news media and ultimately make sure that everyone is on the same page.”
The drill was conducted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
Travelers on Interstate 70 and Horizon Drive likely noticed a substantial first responder presence as well as smoke, but this, of course, was all part of Tuesday’s drill.
“The major benefit is learning how to collaborate effectively, understanding each other’s jurisdiction and how to communicate in an emergency situation,” Marshall said. “The other thing is that it allows us to identify any weak points we may have and know where we can improve.”