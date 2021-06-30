Despite record-breaking heat earlier this summer and Stage 1 fire restrictions put in place in Mesa County, there are still plans for fireworks this weekend for Independence Day.
The Fourth of July fireworks show put on by the city of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Rockies is set to happen, according to the city and the Rockies.
The show is planned for 9:45 p.m., following the Rockies game and once it gets dark, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. The show is set to last for 18 minutes.
The Grand Junction Fire Department has approved the show, Sherbenou said. The city canceled its Fourth of July firework show last year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and fire danger.
There have been some changes to the show this year, Sherbenou said, which include using smaller shells that are quieter, and including a “drop dead” time for the show ending.
Those changes have also been reflected in the Grand Junction Rockies’ Friday night fireworks shows this summer, according to team President Mick Ritter.
“You can tell the difference,” Ritter said of the smaller shells.
The Rockies have had two Friday fireworks shows so far this summer, and have three more planned, in addition to the Independence Day display, Ritter said.
“We’re blessed to be able to have the shows this year and have the Grand Junction Rockies here this year,” Ritter said.
Sherbenou said Grand Junction’s fireworks show should draw visitors from nearby areas that are under Stage 2 fire restrictions and, as such, cannot have any fireworks shows.
“It should be a pretty awesome way to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Sherbenou said.
FIRE RESTRICTIONS
Most of Mesa County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which means that the personal use of fireworks is prohibited, but permitted professional fireworks displays are still allowed, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Fireworks can still be bought in municipalities where that’s allowed, but cannot be set off.
The professional shows are allowed because they have been approved by the local fire departments, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said.
With most of the county under Stage 1 fire restrictions and other areas in Stage 2, Terlecky urged the public to call 911 if they see a fire start.
The recent rains have helped Mesa County stay mostly in Stage 1, Terlecky said.
“There was a very real possibility of getting to stage 2 fire restrictions if the drying trend continued,” Terlecky said.
Fire conditions are monitored on a weekly basis, Terlecky said, and Mesa County will be in Stage 1 on July 4.
FRUITA SHOW TO GO ON
Fruita will have a fireworks display Saturday, according to Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum. The show is planned of about 9:30 p.m., and the fireworks will be set off from Snooks Bottom Recreation Area.
Nycum said Fruita is working with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Lower Valley Fire District to monitor fire conditions in the area. Nycum said if the event is canceled the public will be notified as soon as possible.
The fireworks will be able to be viewed from locations around Fruita, Nycum said.
Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said there won’t be Fourth of July fireworks in the town this year.
There are a few reasons for that, Hawkinson said. Mainly it’s because the town doesn’t normally do fireworks on Independence Day, she said, but there are also concerns about drought conditions and the budget.
“We historically don’t do it on the Fourth,” Hawkinson said.
Palisade has had fireworks displays in the past for special events such as the Palisade Peach Festival in August. In 2019, a Peach Fest fireworks display ignited a small wildfire that burned 3-5 acres.
There will be a parade through town Saturday to honor Independence Day, which is put on by the chamber of commerce, Hawkinson said.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are also in place in Delta County, and the city of Delta announced in a press release Monday it is illegal to discharge fireworks within city limits while hazardous conditions such as fire restrictions exist.
“The Delta County Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting their annual 4th of July Fireworks Show at Confluence Park on July 4, 2021,” the release said.