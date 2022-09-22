The City of Grand Junction announced on Thursday that City Manager Greg Caton has officially appointed current Deputy Chief Matt Smith as the interim Chief of the Police.
Smith will remain in that role until a national search can be conducted to fill the current vacancy.
Deputy Chief Smith joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 1999 after beginning his law enforcement career at the Cortez Police Department.
Smith has served as a deputy chief for the department for the past three years. During that time, he has overseen the Operations division which includes patrol and all other uniformed personnel as well as the Services division which includes Investigations, Training, Internal Affairs Office, the Records Department, and the Property and Evidence Lab, as well as the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center.
“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Chief Matt Smith to serve Grand Junction as our interim Police Chief,” Caton said. “Matt has a proven track record of strong leadership for our police department and exemplifies department values of professionalism, integrity, compassion, and service. In his new role, Matt will continue to build on strong relationships that exist between the department, our community, partnering organizations and local businesses.”
Smith takes over for Doug Shoemaker, who was hired in 2018. He took a job as police chief in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker's last day was Tuesday, and he is scheduled to be sworn in Oct. 3 in Denton.
During his time with the department, Smith has been promoted from sergeant to commander to deputy chief. Special assignments have included participating as a detective on the Grand Valley Joint Drug Task Force, as a Special Weapons And Tactics officer, and providing oversight of the Community Resource Unit, and School Resource Officers, Code Enforcement, Professional Standards, the driving program, firearms, patrol tactics, and serving as the SWAT Commander.
“I am honored to serve the people of Grand Junction in this new role as interim chief,” Smith said. “It is also my privilege to lead an exceptional group of women and men who have dedicated their careers to protecting the lives of those who live, work, learn, and play in our community.”
Smith is a United States Navy veteran and serves as a member of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Executive Research Forum, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the FBI National Academy Associates.
Smith also holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Colorado Technical University and is a graduate of the 271st FBI National Academy.