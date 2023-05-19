Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved the city’s first-ever bicycle and pedestrian safety plan Wednesday.
The goal of the plan is to improve safety and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists in the city.
Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved the city’s first-ever bicycle and pedestrian safety plan Wednesday.
The goal of the plan is to improve safety and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists in the city.
“This plan is basically a long-term vision for the future pedestrian and bicycle network,” consultant Patrick Picard said. “It’s an aspirational plan for what the city would like to do to build out the bicycle and pedestrian network over the next several decades.”
Picard said most people who participated in the formulation of the plan would like to bike and walk more in the city, but there are infrastructure obstacles and other barriers in the way.
“More sidewalks, wider sidewalks, more bike trails, more separation from traffic, particularly on busy streets, and just filling in the gaps in the network,” Picard said.
One sticking point in the plan was the active transportation corridor map, which shows where the city would like to put trails in the future.
“It’s a visionary map, that’s what its intent is for,” Picard said. “Once it’s implemented, that’s a whole other process.”
The map shows a number of potential trails next to canals in the city. Grand Junction’s canal network has long been a target for people who want a safer alternative to bike lanes next to busy streets.
A number of people, largely affiliated with managing the canals, took issue with the map, saying parts of the map that denote trails running next to canals will make people think those trails are open to the public even though they are not. The canal operators have so far been against putting trails next to the canals.
Grand Valley Irrigation President Sean Norris said conversations about putting trails next to canals have been going on for 30 years, and he would like to see a solution in which canals are covered before trails are put next to them to prevent people from falling in.
The council agreed to color the canal trails red on the map to show those areas are closed.
to the public
“I want to thank Mayor Stout and the GJ City Council for listening to the canal companies and land owners at their May 17 hearing. They have taken a step toward trust and respect that up until last night, seemed improbable to us. We have a long way to go to resolve differences and move forward, but red lines on a map is a start,” Norris said in a statement.
Overall, council members and Grand Junction residents who spoke during public comment were satisfied with the plan.
“The unfortunate secret of our city has been we are mecca for mountain biking, but we are well behind other areas as it relates to biking in town, road biking,” Council Member Randall Reitz said. “This gives us a road map to improve that so we’re going to be equally safe and supportive of biking in town as we are on our trails.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM
Sunset: 08:22:49 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 05:58:06 AM
Sunset: 08:23:41 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 05:57:21 AM
Sunset: 08:24:33 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM
Sunset: 08:25:25 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: E @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:55:55 AM
Sunset: 08:26:16 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:55:15 AM
Sunset: 08:27:06 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:54:36 AM
Sunset: 08:27:56 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.