Grand Junction is being considered as the potential future home of a minor league soccer team, with the United Soccer League having had initial conversations with the city of Grand Junction and Downtown Development Authority.
“The League is looking at numerous possible communities including Grand Junction to serve as a home for future teams as USL expands. USL is simply doing research to plan for the League’s future,” city of Grand Junction Communications and Engagement Director Sara Spaulding said in an email.
Conversations about starting a USL team in Grand Junction are preliminary right now, with the USL giving the Downtown Development Authority an initial introduction presentation earlier this month DDA Director Brandon Stam said.
“It’s cool, I think there’s still some questions around whether we’re a big enough market,” Stam said.
The United Soccer League consists of three levels: USL Championship, USL League One and USL League Two. Colorado Springs has a USL Championship team and Boulder and Parker have USL League Two teams. Stam said Grand Junction is being considered for USL League Two, which also has teams in New Mexico and Utah.
In addition to figuring out whether Grand Junction is a big enough market, there are also questions about where the team might play. Both building a new stadium and using an existing stadium are on the table, Stam said, with the existing stadium use option being cheaper.
If a new stadium option is chosen, one location that is being talked about is the old Doug Jones Sawmill site at 1441 Winters Ave., across Riverside Parkway from Las Colonias Park.
That parcel is owned by the city, which it bought in 2019.
No formal proposal has come forth regarding the site, according to the city of Grand Junction.
“It’s an interesting opportunity, but I think we’re a long way from figuring out whether they would come here,” Stam said.
USL officials did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.