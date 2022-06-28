People shop in downtown Grand Junction on Small Business Saturday. Kiplinger, in naming Grand Junction to the list of best places to retire in the United States, cites the city’s setting as a benefit, with the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument and Colorado River providing a plethora of activities and scenic vistas.
Aivi Clement, 3, admires the new Main Street flowers with her grandmother, Janet Noland, while hanging out in downtown Grand Junction.
MCKENZIE LANGE
SENTINEL STAFF
Grand Junction is the No. 2 city in the United States for people to live once they retire, according to rankings by Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice.
The publication’s criteria for their top seven cities for retirees took into account median housing prices, health care, lively downtowns and abundant outdoor activities.
Additionally, the publication cited data that the primary factor in where retirees live is proximity to family members, so the rankings emphasize recognizing a city in seven out of nine U.S. Census divisions, with easy access to larger metropolitan areas proving a significant advantage.
In the rankings published June 17, Grand Junction placed second, only behind Visalia, California. Visalia is located in the San Joaquin Valley, north of Bakersfield and has a population of 141,384 according to the 2020 census.
Kiplinger first cites Grand Junction’s setting as a benefit, with the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument and Colorado River providing a plethora of activities and scenic vistas.
The publication also cites the city’s four public golf courses as being among the best Colorado has to offer.
Location also played a major role in Grand Junction’s ranking. The largest city on the Western Slope is less than four hours from Denver and four hours from Salt Lake City, while drives to tourist-friendly destinations like Telluride, Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Moab are even shorter.
Main Street was also cited as one of Grand Junction’s benefits, recognizing downtown Grand Junction’s consistent growth.
The Avalon Theatre in particular was recognized as a historic venue for national and local performances and ceremonies.
The presence of three hospitals, including Community Hospital, and St. Mary’s Medical Center — the largest hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City — is a bonus for retirees, as is affordable housing by the standards of Colorado’s most popular markets.
The median home price in Grand Junction is $392,300, well below markets like Boulder ($859,000) and Denver ($662,000).
The remainder of the list featured No. 3 Tulsa, Oklahoma; No. 4 Fort Wayne, Indiana; No. 5 Winston-Salem, North Carolina; No. 6 Scranton, Pennsylvania; and No. 7 Middletown, Connecticut.