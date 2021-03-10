Editor's Note: This survey was sent to each candidate for City Council and will run below, unedited, as submitted by the candidate. Profiles derived from these surveys can also be found in the Daily Sentinel print edition and online.
Please give us a short description of your background and experience.
My grandfather moved to Mesa County 77 years ago, a civil engineer who built bridges on the Grand Mesa. My father was born at St Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital as my children, and in the same hospital system I’ve worked for 20 years. I have a PhD in Family Therapy from Brigham Young University and am the Director of Behavioral Medicine at the St Mary’s Family Medicine Residency ( http://bit.ly/reitzfaculty ). In this role, I train the next generation of family physicians, family therapists, and social workers for service in the primary care clinics of Western Colorado. Prior to the residency, I’ve been CEO of 2 different non-profit organizations--one Colorado-based ( http://bit.ly/summitcareclinic ) and one national ( http://bit.ly/reitzcfha ). I was also with Marillac Health for six years where I was the Director of Integrated Care ( http://bit.ly/marillachealth pp 8-9). All of my children attend public schools, and I’ve volunteered over 1000 hours in local classrooms and served on many leadership committees in District 51. Outside of work, you’ll find me mountain biking, trail running, skiing, baking, and watching BYU sports.
Briefly explain why you are running for City Council.
Grand Junction will soon be the next great Colorado city. We shouldn’t be the next Boulder or Ft. Collins. We should be the best Grand Junction--preserving what we love about our rural Western Slope heritage, adding business diversity, strengthening our great university, expanding recreation opportunities, and creating an inclusive community.
I’m the type of leader who sees the big picture and how the parts fit together. I’m informed by people who specialize in the details. I will build consensus for the priorities that come forward from citizens, key partners, and city leaders. With the divisions apparent on the current council, city leadership needs a centrist bridge builder to create a unified vision for the next four years.
What should the next Council do to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
There wasn’t a day last year when I would have preferred to be somewhere else than Grand Junction during the pandemic. Our current council and city leaders have done an admirable job. They’ve role-modeled the importance of taking COVID seriously. Obviously, a mid-sized city can’t invest major stimulus and job preservation funds, but Grand Junction has made excellent use of targeted funds for nonprofits and small businesses. The 5-Star Program, spear-headed by Mesa County and our Chamber of Commerce, has become a model for the state and nation. The next step will be for City Council to take on a larger role in the roll-out of vaccines. Using the convention center has been a good start, but it would be helpful to have a more agile vaccination corps that could go on-site, offering vaccines where people work and live in Grand Junction.
Other than the pandemic and the economy, what is the most pressing issue facing Grand Junction and how would you address it?
Smart Growth. As a city that has experienced a century of boom and bust cycles, we know that growth beats recession. But, we need to focus on sustainable growth that maximizes current infrastructure, avoids sprawl, and prevents loving our natural beauty to death. In the comprehensive plan, the city has now focused on infill development around downtown, along the river, and in blighted areas, rather than constantly creating new neighborhoods on the perimeter of the city. Infill puts less strain on roads, utilities, water, and the environment. My grandfather passed a vibrant city on to me; I will do the same for my grandchildren.
Is there a decision the City Council made in the last year that you disagree with and why?
I’m a believer in government that is transparent and follows due process. This approach was followed during the creation of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, as it went through two year’s worth of development through city boards, a citizens’ committee, and public input. I am very supportive of the plan. A last-minute change was approved on the night of the final vote which changed a portion of the plan and disregarded the previous public process. This change benefited a single landowner who complained about the land use designation of her property. It was passed on a divided 4-3 vote. Since that vote, the Mesa County Planning Commission has adopted the Comprehensive Plan with a condition that the City reverse this last-minute change. More information here: http://bit.ly/3q7GPUS .
Given voter approval, what types of marijuana licenses (retail, cultivation, products manufacturing), if any, should be allowed in the city and why?
Speaking candidly, I have misgivings about approving marijuana sales in city limits. We’ve been wise to wait and learn from early-adopter cities. However, with recreational marijuana available just outside city limits, the benefits of waiting longer have mostly expired. If the ballot passes, it’s only the first step. Fortunately, our planning commission has done extensive research to guide the Council. We will still need to thoroughly engage citizens through public hearings. These efforts need to culminate in definitive regulations about how to protect children and schools, where to allow dispensaries, and how tax revenues will be prioritized. Let’s “start low and go slow”.
I believe Grand Junction can learn a lot from Palisade ( http://bit.ly/palisademarijuana ). Their laws contain maps of “marijuana-free zones” that include schools, parks, and other areas frequented by families. The laws include specific language regarding where marijuana can be grown, manufactured, and sold--limiting these activities to zones classified as “town center,” “commercial business,” “light industrial,” and “hospitality retail.” Within these boundaries, I would support licenses for retail, cultivation, and manufacturing--with no more than four licenses of each available in the first year.
Do you support the city purchasing abandoned properties to remove blight and why?
The Grand Junction economy develops most quickly, sustainably, and justly when four things happen:
1) The city promotes the free market rather than picking winners and losers.
2) The city acts predictably, providing an infrastructure for businesses and developers rather than acting as developers themselves.
3) The city relies on its economic development partners to incentivize business growth that makes sense for Grand Junction. Key partners include the Chambers of Commerce, GJEP, the DDA, the Business Incubator, and CMU.
4) The city listens to the needs of our citizens of all backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses--especially creating a plan for sustaining affordable housing.
Within these parameters, there will occasionally be opportunities for the city to purchase blighted and underutilized properties to prepare them for development by businesses and nonprofits. Recent good examples of this are the Dos Rios subdivision ( http://bit.ly/GJDosRios ) and the abandoned property on 4th and Ute ( http://bit.ly/GJhousing ) that has been donated to Catholic Outreach to build homeless housing. These sites are reasonable because they: remove blight, beautify the city, include specific guidelines for usage that comport with the Comprehensive Plan, rely on private industry at each stage of development, and will eventually be owned by non-profits, families, and/or businesses.
There are several projects the next City Council will likely decide on. Please answer yes or no on whether you currently support or oppose these projects:
Building a Community Center at Lincoln Park: (yes/no)
Yes, our community is by far the largest Colorado city without a community center and it has been the top priority for residents for years ( http://bit.ly/GJCenter ).
Purchasing the Glacier Ice Arena: (yes/no)
No, this is a private asset that is being offered at very low price and could easily be purchased and preserved privately.
Renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool: (yes/no)
Yes, Orchard Mesa is a neglected area of Grand Junction, the pool is already a public asset, and a 2018 study estimated it would only cost $2.4 million to renovate the pool ( http://bit.ly/OMPool ).
Supporting the plaza at Las Colonias with public funding: (yes/no)
No, The city shouldn’t provide further incentives to businesses in Los Colonias, but could still assist with funding for the park elements. The city should continue to promote Las Colonias to private investors.
Allowing half the parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Colorado Avenue to be converted into a plaza space: (yes/no)
No, without better parking management first, a plaza would hurt downtown businesses.