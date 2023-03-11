With the Grand Junction City Council election coming up on April 4, The Daily Sentinel sent questionnaires to the candidates running in opposed races.
The candidates in this year’s election are: Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B: Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large: Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C: Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
Candidates were asked to give short, concise answers to six different questions that currently have an impact on the city or will in the future.
AT-LARGE DISTRICT:
Scott Beilfuss questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I have been an active member of multiple community groups in GJ for years and participated in dozens of local governing meetings. I know the issues and players and can solidly represent the average citizen’s concerns. The council is getting top heavy with business interests. I can balance that. Affordable housing!
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The city has a large portfolio of amenities and changing demographics. They need to be proactive to an aging population and their needs in their neighborhoods and young families who are being forced to move because of housing costs. Yes, but I hope it passes. Inflation is killing us on costs.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I disagreed with the massive city incentive money going to rich development companies. The $7 million dished out to outside companies could have gone a long way to helping the affordable housing land fund. Why give taxpayer money to projects that don’t support our most pressing needs.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
We need affordable apartments/condos — higher density, sustainable and close to amenities. Older adults want to downsize and save money, and young low-income frontline workers want to live where they work. Housing close to work, play and shopping enhances our quality of life and reduces resources use. The Land Trust as a start.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
The Community Development department seems to be endlessly bogged down slowing down permitting. Small businesses especially need to get up and running fast as capital is expensive. The city seems to be constantly making more rules when they should be working to streamline them and consider the little guy’s capacities first.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
I was on the city cannabis committee, and we wanted this scenario not to happen. There are 1,200 dispensaries in Colorado and GJ had to reinvent the wheel — a huge waste of time and money. Consultants who could have wrapped this process up in months and we could have $2 million+ of tax collections.
Diane Schwenke questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I have a strong knowledge base of the issues facing this city based on being a small business and community champion for over 30 years. I want to ensure the continued economic vitality of this city because a strong base of business activity is essential to building a strong community.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The city needs to maintain and take care of its current amenities first. Amenities that should be added include more indoor/outdoor soccer fields and continued upgrades to the stadium complex. If the rec center measure fails, I think supporters should take a time out of several years before trying again.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
Council should not have raised the city manager’s purchasing authority not exceed $500,000 for fleet purchases. No local government official should have the ability to spend a half million dollars without oversight. The risk of fraud and/or mismanagement is just too great. Council needs to be responsible to the taxpayers.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
Our biggest need is workforce housing including an increase in the inventory of starter homes for teachers and first responders. A land bank to partner with the private sector, revised guidelines for granting incentives to housing projects and review of the current development fee structure are good places to begin.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
The number one priority identified in the recent community satisfaction survey was streets and roads. Congestion is increasing along with frustration related to maintenance. More general fund dollars should be allocated to supplement recent sales tax increases that focus FIRST on maintaining and constructing street miles.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
Council’s decision to cap the number of establishments and a weighted lottery system is the root cause for the delay. I think using a heavily regulated licensing system similar to what is used when awarding liquor licenses would have worked better. Market forces will limit the number of establishments.