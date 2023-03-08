With the Grand Junction City Council election coming up on April 4, The Daily Sentinel sent questionnaires to the candidates running in opposed races.

The candidates in this year’s election are: District A: Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B: Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large: Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C: Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.

Tags