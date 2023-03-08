With the Grand Junction City Council election coming up on April 4, The Daily Sentinel sent questionnaires to the candidates running in opposed races.
The candidates in this year’s election are: District A: Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B: Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large: Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C: Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
Candidates were asked to give short, concise answers to six different questions that currently have an impact on the city or will in the future.
DISTRICT A CANDIDATES
Cody Kennedy questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
Having served as a Grand Junction Police Department officer, and working closely with fire and dispatch for almost two decades, I am the ONLY public safety expert among the candidates or council members. I understand the current public safety crisis, and can bring solutions to the table. GJ must have adequate police/fire protection!
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The city should manage recreational amenities in a way that benefits all of Grand Junction. I also hope we can find a reasonable solution to the Orchard Mesa pool situation that meets the needs of citizens in Orchard Mesa. Yes, I support the rec center now and, in the future.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I disagreed with the decision to put issues on the ballot regarding short-term rental and lodging taxes. Both of these taxes were put forward with the goal of raising money to subsidize affordable housing (good) but put disproportionate burden/blame on a group of small business owners (bad).
What do you view as the city’s biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
The low housing inventory in Grand Junction is causing hardships for potential renters and buyers. The city should encourage smart infill by focusing on encouraging ADUs, neighborhood-appropriate multi-family, streamlined planning processes, more accommodating zoning, and changing the code prohibiting more than four unrelated people from cohabitating.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Public safety. Currently, our dispatch center is staffed at 50%, we’re down about 30 police officers, and we desperately need additional firefighters. Our community deserves a functioning public safety system. By strategically allocating resources, this problem can be addressed and mitigated. It’s about more than funding. Knowledge is key.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
The process should have been handled with more transparency (like most city business). I have spoken with people tasked with this process and when you understand the details, the timeline makes sense. The real problem here was the lack of managing public expectations regarding when the shops would open.
•••••
Jamie Porta questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I’d be good on council because I will provide balance to current business and developer interests and will work to be a voice for average working people of the city. Primary issues are attainable housing, living wages and robust urban trails to connect all city amenities and attractions.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
Fully fund all maintenance programs to protect previous and current amenities and value the taxpayers investments. Don’t expect more if you don’t take care of what you already have. GJ should build multiple smaller centers, spread equitably around the city, with meeting rooms, a flexible gymnasium and child care areas.
It’s frustrating but yes. Years back, we voted down a measure to build a new police building, but the city built one anyway. Let’s discuss that possibility or other ways to get these important projects started.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
The Junction (old city market) began with 10% affordable housing units. Council pivoted to an economic development project rather than affordable housing and it feels like bait and switch. When giving $6M in incentives, we should insist on a minimum 10%, or else focus that money towards real solutions.
What do you view as the city’s biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
There are many vacant houses (3 just on my block), let’s impose fees to discourage blight and encourage occupancy. Copy what Fruita just proposed with The Mews! Address the attainable housing need with mixed income housing and create quality housing attainable to people earning between 30 and 120% AMI.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Orchard Mesa doesn’t have many amenities but I’d ask them if they really want more. An area of city government that needs much more resources is Code Enforcement. That goes back to taking care of what you already have.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
Absolutely. Palisade granted permits 3 weeks after the voters passed it. I dislike constantly reinventing the wheel. Find somewhere that’s done a similar thing successfully and copy it. Review and change it as needed to fit GJ. We should’ve limited ‘arcades’ and be working on therapeutic psilocybin now.
•••••
Sandra Weckerly questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
My experience as a GJ Planning Commissioner and 25 years working in the housing industry has prepared me to be an effective City Councilor. 60-70% of the issues the City decides are land planning. I have an understanding of our Comp Plan and Zoning Code to ask the right questions.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The City should maintain all of it’s facilities including the Orchard Mesa Pool and figure out how to solve the ownership of that property. Our city needs indoor turf fields eventually. We need to see how the marijuana tax comes in and decide where to go from there with Rec Facilities.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I agree with the Council’s support and increase in pay to ALL police officers. GJ now pays fairly competitively in relation to other Colorado communities, leading to a solution to our uniformed officer shortage. The most important thing the city can do for public safety is funding and support.
What do you view as the city’s biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
Affordable and attainable housing is our biggest need. I support financial incentives as waived or discounted impact fees. All incentives must be tied to deed restrictions and have clawbacks based on performance. City contributions to help with environmental mitigation of properties would make the biggest impact on affordability.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
I do think there is an opportunity for the city to deeply analyze its spending and budgets and move money into departments that need more funding. Addressing homelessness and the mental health and addiction services related to that are what needs more resources immediately.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. Asa candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
The city should have taken the advice of the planning commission and not tried to make the process so “site-specific”. Many planning commissioners, including me, pointed out the variety of problems that arise with mandating the tying of a selected site to a license.