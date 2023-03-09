ABOVE: City council candidate Jason Nguyen takes notes during the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum and Debate sponsored on Tuesday. RIGHT: Candidate Greg Haitz speaks at the same forum on Tuesday.
Greg Haitz speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum and Debate sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance had a modest size crowd at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
ABOVE: City council candidate Jason Nguyen takes notes during the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum and Debate sponsored on Tuesday. RIGHT: Candidate Greg Haitz speaks at the same forum on Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Greg Haitz speaks at the Grand Junction City Council Arts and Culture Forum and Debate sponsored by the Grand Valley Creative Alliance had a modest size crowd at the Art Center of Western Colorado Tuesday.
With the Grand Junction City Council election coming up on April 4, The Daily Sentinel sent questionnaires to the candidates running in opposed races.
The candidates in this year’s election are: District A: Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B: Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large: Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C: Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
Candidates were asked to give short, concise answers to six different questions that currently have an impact on the city or will in the future.
Greg Haitz
Why would you be a good fit on City Council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
Drawing from my experience as a business owner, service on a statewide board of directors, and involvement with the Mesa County Planning Commission, I am uniquely qualified for a role on City Council. I am committed to addressing the issue of public safety, which is a top priority for me.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
It is crucial for the city to maintain and manage its current assets, including potential additions such as a recreational center. It is important to consult the voters and hear their opinions. It is noteworthy that this ballot question has been asked several times before.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I opposed the city’s plan to fund affordable housing through a limited group of short-term rental owners. This approach was shortsighted, lacked a viable backup plan, and unfairly targeted a small number of individuals. Additionally, the city’s high development fees have an overall impact on the price of housing.
What do you view as the city’s biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
I think the city should stay out of the housing business. The city could look at reducing impact fees to developers and make it more efficient to develop in the city. The council’s new ADU (accessory dwelling units) coding and zoning rules are a good start.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Despite paying taxes and being promised basic amenities, Orchard Mesa has been overlooked for the past 20 years, while downtown Grand Junction receives significant attention. Orchard Mesa is at risk of losing its pool and deserves equitable access to the same amenities as downtown Grand Junction.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
City Council should have prioritized the process for applicant selection, and a consensus on the approach could have been reached earlier. It should have been a simple process of establishing requirements for all applicants and then conducting a lottery. We didn’t need to reinvent this wheel. Two years was unacceptable.
Michael Deuel
Why would you be a good fit on City Council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I would be a calm voice not too left or too far right. I have lived here almost 20 years and feel I have experience to be a mediator. We need more affordable housing like when I moved here. We need not only financially established retirees, but young families to find it affordable to raise their families in Grand Junction.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
I feel good about the Orchard Mesa pool refurbishment; if the ballot fails again, maybe an outdoor pool without the high maintenance and staffing that exercise equipment and basketball courts require. Maybe another outdoor pool somewhere (later). If the measure fails, it will be the third time it has rejected by the voters; scale back the project.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I like that we didn’t fill in the Orchard Mesa pool with dirt, it has a great location. I like the overall outdoor direction that the city has taken.
What do you view as the city’s biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
Housing is our greatest need and the city has been taking the correct measures to rectify.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
A new park off Patterson — Matchett Park would be great, especially with the 29 Road interchange.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
Definitely kept running into obstacles. 20-20 hindsight.