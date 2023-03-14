With the Grand Junction City Council election coming up on April 4, The Daily Sentinel sent questionnaires to the candidates running in opposed races.
The candidates in this year’s election are: Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B: Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large: Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C: Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
Candidates were asked to give short, concise answers to six different questions that currently have an impact on the city or will in the future.
DISTRICT A:
Cody Kennedy questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
Having served as a Grand Junction Police Department officer, and working closely with fire and dispatch for almost two decades, I am the ONLY public safety expert among the candidates or council members. I understand the current public safety crisis, and can bring solutions to the table. GJ must have adequate police/fire protection!
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The city should manage recreational amenities in a way that benefits all of Grand Junction. I also hope we can find a reasonable solution to the Orchard Mesa pool situation that meets the needs of citizens in Orchard Mesa.Yes, I support the rec center now and, in the future.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I disagreed with the decision to put issues on the ballot regarding short-term rental and lodging taxes.Both of these taxes were put forward with the goal of raising money to subsidize affordable housing (good) but put disproportionate burden/blame on a group of small business owners (bad).
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
The low housing inventory in Grand Junction is causing hardships for potential renters and buyers.The city should encourage smart infill by focusing on encouraging ADUs, neighborhood-appropriate multi-family, streamlined planning processes, more accommodating zoning, and changing the code prohibiting more than four unrelated people from cohabitating.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Public safety. Currently, our dispatch center is staffed at 50%, we’re down about 30 police officers, and we desperately need additional firefighters. Our community deserves a functioning public safety system. By strategically allocating resources, this problem can be addressed and mitigated. It’s about more than funding. Knowledge is key.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
The process should have been handled with more transparency (like most city business). I have spoken with people tasked with this process and when you understand the details, the timeline makes sense. The real problem here was the lack of managing public expectations regarding when the shops would open.
Jamie Porta questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I’d be good on council because I will provide balance to current business and developer interests and will work to be a voice for average working people of the city. Primary issues are attainable housing, living wages and robust urban trails to connect all city amenities and attractions.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added?
Fully fund all maintenance programs to protect previous and current amenities and value the taxpayers investments. Don’t expect more if you don’t take care of what you already have. GJ should build multiple smaller centers, spread equitably around the city, with meeting rooms, a flexible gymnasium and child care areas.
If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
It's frustrating but yes. Years back, we voted down a measure to build a new police building, but the city built one anyway. Let's discuss that possibility or other ways to get these important projects started.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
The Junction (old city market) began with 10% affordable housing units. Council pivoted to an economic development project rather than affordable housing and it feels like bait and switch. When giving $6M in incentives, we should insist on a minimum 10%, or else focus that money towards real solutions.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
There are many vacant houses (3 just on my block), let’s impose fees to discourage blight and encourage occupancy. Copy what Fruita just proposed with The Mews! Address the attainable housing need with mixed income housing and create quality housing attainable to people earning between 30 and 120% AMI.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Orchard Mesa doesn't have many amenities but I'd ask them if they really want more. An area of city government that needs much more resources is Code Enforcement. That goes back to taking care of what you already have.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
Absolutely. Palisade granted permits 3 weeks after the voters passed it. I dislike constantly reinventing the wheel. Find somewhere that’s done a similar thing successfully and copy it. Review and change it as needed to fit GJ. We should’ve limited ‘arcades’ and be working on therapeutic psilocybin now.
Sandra Weckerly questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
My experience as a GJ Planning Commissioner and 25 years working in the housing industry has prepared me to be an effective City Councilor. 60-70% of the issues the City decides are land planning. I have an understanding of our Comp Plan and Zoning Code to ask the right questions.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The City should maintain all of it’s facilities including the Orchard Mesa Pool and figure out how to solve the ownership of that property. Our city needs indoor turf fields eventually. We need to see how the marijuana tax comes in and decide where to go from there with Rec Facilities.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with,and why?
I agree with the Council’s support and increase in pay to ALL police officers. GJ now pays fairly competitively in relation to other Colorado communities, leading to a solution to our uniformed officer shortage. The most important thing the city can do for public safety is funding and support.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
Affordable and attainable housing is our biggest need. I support financial incentives as waived or discounted impact fees. All incentives must be tied to deed restrictions and have clawbacks based on performance. City contributions to help with environmental mitigation of properties would make the biggest impact on affordability.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
I do think there is an opportunity for the city to deeply analyze its spending and budgets and move money into departments that need more funding. Addressing homelessness and the mental health and addiction services related to that are what needs more resources immediately.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. Asa candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
The city should have taken the advice of the planning commission and not tried to make the process so “site-specific”. Many planning commissioners, including me, pointed out the variety of problems that arise with mandating the tying of a selected site to a license.
DISTRICT B:
Greg Haitz questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
Drawing from my experience as a business owner, service on a statewide board of directors, and involvement with the Mesa County Planning Commission, I am uniquely qualified for a role on City Council. I am committed to addressing the issue of public safety, which is a top priority for me.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
It is crucial for the city to maintain and manage its current assets, including potential additions such as a recreational center. It is important to consult the voters and hear their opinions. It is noteworthy that this ballot question has been asked several times before.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I opposed the city's plan to fund affordable housing through a limited group of short-term rental owners. This approach was shortsighted, lacked a viable backup plan, and unfairly targeted a small number of individuals. Additionally, the city's high development fees have an overall impact on the price of housing.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
I think the city should stay out of the housing business. The city could look at reducing impact fees to developers and make it more efficient to develop in the city. The council's new ADU coding and zoning rules are a good start.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Despite paying taxes and being promised basic amenities, Orchard Mesa has been overlooked for the past 20 years, while downtown Grand Junction receives significant attention. Orchard Mesa is at risk of losing its pool and deserves equitable access to the same amenities as downtown Grand Junction.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
City Council should have prioritized the process for applicant selection, and a consensus on the approach could have been reached earlier. It should have been a simple process of establishing requirements for all applicants and then conducting a lottery. We didn’t need to reinvent this wheel. Two years was unacceptable.
Jason Nguyen questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I am a systems and long-term thinker and recognize that many of the issues our city faces are multifaceted, and will require nuanced solutions with an eye towards the future. The nexus between affordability and mobility is a core interest — I think addressing them synergistically leads to better outcomes.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
I think the city should manage its amenities under the assumption that the recreation center does not pass. If the recreation center fails I don’t think putting it on the ballot in its current form would make sense. However if, with community input, an alternative arose I would support that.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with,and why?
The decision to support the CDOT widening of I-70B from Rood to 2nd was a mistake for the long-term character of downtown. As currently configured, it presents a massive barrier to connectivity, adding one lane of traffic each direction will exacerbate the problem for decades, and wasn’t supported by data.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
The biggest need is ensuring adequate supply at price points that working families can afford. To address it, I think an “all of the above” approach is warranted. Incentives for infill, ADUs and affordable housing, as well as ensuring zoning isn’t artificially constraining supply for no public benefit.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
Housing is a foundational issue for our community to address, and one that negatively impacts many others. The failure to pass the short-term rental and lodging taxes delivered a blow to funding to address this area, but other options likely exist and should be explored.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. Asa candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
While I understand the intent around the license cap, and subsequent lottery that would be required to ensure fairness, I wonder if it was a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist. Many communities around the western slope have legalized recreational sales and have not been over-run with pot shops.
Michael Deuel questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I would be a calm voice not too left or too far right, I have lived here almost 20 years and feel I have experience to be a mediator. We need more affordable housing like when I moved here. We need not only financially established retirees but young families to find it affordable to raise their families in Grand Junction.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
I feel good about the Orchard Mesa pool refurbishment; if the ballot fails again maybe an outdoor pool without the high maintenance and staffing that exercise equipment and basketball courts require. Maybe another outdoor pool somewhere (later). If the measure fails it will be the third time rejected by the voters; scale back the project.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I like that we didn't fill in the Orchard Mesa pool with dirt, it has a great location. I like the overall outdoor direction that the City has taken.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
Housing is our greatest need and the city has been taking the correct measures to rectify.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
A new park off Patterson — Matchett Park would be great especially with the 29 road interchange.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
Definitely kept running into obstacles 20-20 hindsight.
AT-LARGE DISTRICT:
Scott Beilfuss questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I have been an active member of multiple community groups in GJ for years and participated in dozens of local governing meetings. I know the issues and players and can solidly represent the average citizen’s concerns. The council is getting top heavy with business interests. I can balance that. Affordable housing!
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The city has a large portfolio of amenities and changing demographics. They need to be proactive to an aging population and their needs in their neighborhoods and young families who are being forced to move because of housing costs. Yes, but I hope it passes. Inflation is killing us on costs.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
I disagreed with the massive city incentive money going to rich development companies. The $7 million dished out to outside companies could have gone a long way to helping the affordable housing land fund. Why give taxpayer money to projects that don’t support our most pressing needs.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
We need affordable apartments/condos — higher density, sustainable and close to amenities. Older adults want to downsize and save money, and young low-income frontline workers want to live where they work. Housing close to work, play and shopping enhances our quality of life and reduces resources use. The Land Trust as a start.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
The Community Development department seems to be endlessly bogged down slowing down permitting. Small businesses especially need to get up and running fast as capital is expensive. The city seems to be constantly making more rules when they should be working to streamline them and consider the little guy’s capacities first.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
I was on the city cannabis committee, and we wanted this scenario not to happen. There are 1200 dispensaries in Colorado and GJ had to reinvent the wheel — a huge waste of time and money. Consultants who could have wrapped this process up in months and we could have $2 million+ of tax collections.
Diane Schwenke questionnaire:
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is a primary issue for you?
I have a strong knowledge base of the issues facing this city based on being a small business and community champion for over 30 years. I want to ensure the continued economic vitality of this city because a strong base of business activity is essential to building a strong community.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added? If the rec center measure fails, do you support putting it back on a future ballot?
The city needs to maintain and take care of its current amenities first. Amenities that should be added include more indoor/outdoor soccer fields and continued upgrades to the stadium complex. If the rec center measure fails, I think supporters should take a time out of several years before trying again.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
Council should not have raised the city manager’s purchasing authority not exceed $500,000 for fleet purchases. No local government official should have the ability to spend a half million dollars without oversight. The risk of fraud and/or mismanagement is just too great. Council needs to be responsible to the taxpayers.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
Our biggest need is workforce housing including an increase in the inventory of starter homes for teachers and first responders. A land bank to partner with the private sector, revised guidelines for granting incentives to housing projects and review of the current development fee structure are good places to begin.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
The number one priority identified in the recent community satisfaction survey was streets and roads. Congestion is increasing along with frustration related to maintenance. More general fund dollars should be allocated to supplement recent sales tax increases that focus FIRST on maintaining and constructing street miles.
The process of getting the marijuana applications finalized has been long and not without controversy. As a candidate, we’d like to hear what you think of how that process has been handled, and if you think there is a way it could have been done differently or more efficiently?
Council’s decision to cap the number of establishments and a weighted lottery system is the root cause for the delay. I think using a heavily regulated licensing system similar to what is used when awarding liquor licenses would have worked better. Market forces will limit the number of establishments.
Anna Stout, who is currently the Grand Junction mayor, is running unopposed for the District C seat.
Why would you be a good fit on city council, and what would you say is your primary issue?
I have served on the Council for four years, and at the start of the new Council I will be the only councilmember with more than two years under my belt. That experience and institutional memory, albeit short in the timeline of the City, is critical for continuity and leadership on a relatively inexperienced Council. I do not have a “pet issue”, as my time in the role has shown me that the complexity of city government is such that one thing impacts and is impacted by many others, so having one pet issue is an ignorant way to be a policy maker.
Given the recreation center issue on the ballot, how should the city manage its current recreation amenities, and what amenities need to be added?
The City’s adopted Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan involved an extensive survey and stakeholder process, which identified field space as a major deficit in our current inventory. The City should prioritize adding field space and ensuring that amenities are located in accessible areas across the city. The staff’s suggestion of a field house in the south of the city abutting the Old Spanish Trail on city-owned land should be considered by Council regardless of the outcome of the CRC vote because it would provide a comparatively inexpensive facility to construct and operate than other recreation amenities, would be situated in an underserved part of the city, and would meet the needs of a broad swath of the valley’s residents, including our Hispanic and Spanish-speaking residents who have expressed indoor field space as their top P&R need.
What was one decision the council has made recently that you particularly agreed with or disagreed with, and why?
As a member of the Council, it would be inappropriate for me to criticize decisions made by the Council that I may not have agreed with. I advocate during the deliberative process for what I believe to be the best policy or strategy, but when the Council votes as a body, the prevailing position is the body’s position and I believe it is my duty to accept the decision of the majority as our decision, even when I voted in the minority.
What do you view as the city's biggest need regarding housing, and how should the city go about addressing that?
The City’s biggest housing-related need is supply, since a lack of housing in general impacts both affordability and availability. The City needs to continue to remove barriers to the construction of the ‘missing middle’ housing stock, whether through cleanups to the Zoning & Development Code and fast-tracking/preapproval of certain types of development or through incentives to such development. Simultaneously, the City should bolster the efforts of affordable housing developers with support in acquiring grants and land and by enacting policies to maximize our eligibility for Prop 123 funding.
If there is one area of the city that needs more resources, which is it?
The City has more than $900m in capital project needs, and it recently saw two ballot initiatives defeated that would have provided funds for the Housing Strategy. There are always more needs than resources in a city, so every city must budget based on its priorities each year. The City’s budgetary processes are guided by the Strategic Priorities established by the City Council every two years, which will happen again this Summer/Fall. I believe our resources are currently allocated appropriately based on current Strategic Priorities and many planning documents the City has worked hard to create (e.g. Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan; Circulation Plan; Housing Strategy; Comprehensive Plan, etc.), but the new Council will determine where more resources should be allocated if different Strategic Priorities are established. I would urge the new Council to consider staff recruitment and retention, especially first responders, and housing as areas that would benefit from more resources.