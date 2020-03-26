The Grand Junction City Council failed to pass an emergency ordinance to appropriate funds to hire temporary employees who are out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Several council members raised concerns over the size of the program, which, as proposed, would have authorized the use of $4.4 million to hire 400 workers for 90 days. The jobs would have been paid $15 per hour and given a $500 cash card following the first full day of employment.
The payment for the program would have come from the city’s General Fund Reserve, which is currently at just over $29 million. City Manager Greg Caton said that fund has increased from around $18.5 million four years ago.
“We really have added $11 million four years later,” Caton said. “So that puts us in this position to be bold and aggressive in this situation.”
Council member Anna Stout, who voted against the proposal at Monday’s meeting in order to allow time for more public comment, said she felt it did not address critical needs within the community. She was the lone vote against the measure Wednesday, but since it was an emergency ordinance it needed unanimous approval to pass.
“I agree the city should be proactive in identifying ways we can provide relief for our community and I absolutely agree this is a crisis that is worthy of our reserves,” Stout said. “If ever there was one I think this is it. That said, I don’t want to stand before our city staff or our residents in a matter of months and tell them we cannot meet our city’s needs, we can no longer provide our essential services, we’re looking at layoffs, cuts in pay or reductions in our workforce.”
Council member Phil Pe’a echoed Stout’s concerns and suggested starting smaller with a trial program of around 100 workers.
The discussion turned to the fiscal impact for the city from the expected economic downturn resulting from the response to COVID-19. A city report on the proposed jobs program estimated reduced revenue for the city between 10 and 25% or $6.5 million to $15.7 million. The report estimated the city could save between $4.2 million and $6.8 million this year by not filling vacancies and reducing operation spending. At the high end, this would leave just under a $9 million shortfall not including the $4.4 million proposal for new temporary workers.
“It’s our responsibility as council members to look out for the financial health for this city,” Stout said. “Spending down 15% of our reserves over a three-month period, I don’t think falls under that definition of responsible.”
Stout questioned whether the tasks proposed for the temporary workers were needed at the moment. Many of those tasks involved outdoor work like filling road cracks and doing park maintenance. Stout suggested the city could better use its funds to support nonprofits in health and human services that are serving people in need in the community.
Council member Greg McDaniels questioned how the program would work, if approved, given the governor’s order for non-essential workers to remain at home. Caton said the positions would likely be classified as non-essential so hiring could not begin until after that order was lifted.
Council member Phyllis Norris and Mayor Pro Tem Duke Wortmann spoke strongly in favor of approving the proposal. Wortmann said he was in favor of using some of the funds to support local nonprofits and starting with a smaller appropriation, but urged the council to pass it.
“I mean I’m just sitting here thinking to myself, I am so in support of this, I bleed red, white and blue at this point for these people that may step up,” Wortmann said. “I don’t think you’d get 100 people. I would be blown away, but I would say, sure let’s support, in sections, this $4.4 million.”
In an attempted compromise, council member Kraig Andrews proposed a $2.2 million appropriation that gave Caton the flexibility to use some funds to support nonprofit organizations. It failed to gain unanimous support with Stout voting against the measure.