Voters in the city of Grand Junction will get a chance to decide this November if they want to de-Bruce from the Taxpayers Bill of Rights.
City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday evening to place a de-Brucing question on the ballot. The question, if it is passed, would allow the city to keep tax revenue collected in excess of the revenue cap put in place under TABOR to use for its operations.
City Manager Greg Caton explained the need for the question is in relation to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the economy shrinks and the city collects less sales tax, its revenue limit under TABOR shrinks with it. If the economy were to recover in 2021 the city’s revenue cap would be set based on its 2020 tax revenue leaving a potentially significant amount of tax money collected in excess of the new cap.
Grand Junction has already been authorized to use the excess money, but only for road improvement and then to increase road capacity, Caton said. The city would not issue a tax refund to citizens. Instead this could mean the city would have more revenue available for road work than it needs and less available for normal operations.
This meeting was the first opportunity for public comment. Two speakers asked informational questions on what de-Brucing means and who this would affect. Local resident Dennis Simpson spoke in opposition to putting the question on the ballot. He said the city had time to gather more information on whether there would be a ratchet down and how much of a problem it would be and could ask the question in several future elections. He said he believed this was a priority for Caton.
“This is about trying to get rid of TABOR in Grand Junction once and for all,” Simpson said. “There’s an easy argument to say it has nothing to do with having to cut the fire department and the police department and the rec department if you don’t vote for this thing now.”
Council Member Anna Stout, who voted against putting the question on the November ballot, said she favored waiting until they had more information to put the question on the ballot. She said she also preferred a de-Brucing question that included a sunset, which had previously been suggested at 15 years.
Mayor Duke Wortmann spoke in favor of the question. Wortmann recalled a conversation with a Republican County Commissioner from Garfield County who said he was glad they had de-Bruced. He said he expected opposition to the change, but was proud City Council has not been afraid to go to the voters with these types of questions.
“What we’re trying to do is just recoup where we were 12 years ago, 12 years ago, but everybody says, ‘Oh this is Greg’s (Caton) theme since he got here,’” Wortmann said. “I’ve heard that so many times. God bless you for telling me because it reminds me it’s not his theme. It’s the people that are going to want these things in the future to make this place the most livable place by 2025.”
The question will now be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, which will be mailed to voters this fall. Only voters within the city limits will be voting on this question.