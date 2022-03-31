Warm weather officially returned to Western Colorado Sunday, with several places, including Grand Junction, setting temperature records, according to the National Weather Service.
According to NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Megan Stackhouse, a record temperature of 78 degrees was recorded at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, besting the previous record for March 27, 77 degrees, set in 1988.
At Colorado National Monument, according to Stackhouse, the high of 77 beat the previous high of 72, which was also set in 1988.
Rangely and Mesa Verde National Park also saw record highs, Stackhouse said
The high temperatures were almost immediately followed by a storm that brought precipitation in various forms to the area.
On Grand Mesa, Powderhorn reported eight inches of snow, and various parts of the mesa had reports of about 6-10 inches.
In the valley, Palisade and Grand Junction got most of the rain, with Grand Junction Regional Airport reporting 0.31 inches of precipitation. Areas such as Loma and Mack got less rain.
Today should be largely dry, according to Stackhouse.
The next chance of rain is a quick-moving system set to move through the area tonight into Friday morning with a 30% chance of rain.
“It’s really a quick system,” Stackhouse said. “It’s only here for about 12 hours or so before it exits to the east.”