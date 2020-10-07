The Grand Junction City Council began its budget process with a work session Monday night where it heard presentations on the proposed $200 million 2021 budget — a 24% increase over the 2020 adopted budget.
City Manager Greg Caton said the majority of the increase comes from capital expenses, including nearly $20 million in expansion of transportation infrastructure, which was approved by voters in 2019.
In 2021, the city budgeted $74.4 million toward capital projects compared to $35.5 million in the 2020 budget. The 2020 budget was adopted at $161 million. The total debt service, operating and internal support services budgets were flat or below the 2020 budget.
Labor expenses are budgeted to increase by just over $3 million compared to the 2020 adopted budget. The increase is because of a 2.5% increase in wages, an increase in health insurance costs and 12 new positions in the city. The 2020 amended budget saw a decrease in labor expenses as the city cut expenses to respond to declining revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is proposing a general fund budget, which supports general government operations like police, fire and parks, of $81.3 million — around a 3% decrease compared to the 2020 adopted budget, but an increase over the amended budget. The city is expecting sales and use tax to return to pre-pandemic levels after seeing tax collections increase over the summer.
“Resiliency is clearly a common theme here and, quite frankly, Grand Junction, we’re used to it,” Caton said. “As a community, too, it’s just so resilient and we’re so proud of making it through. Quite frankly, not just making it through but improving and we’re continuing to make forward progress.”
Councilmember Anna Stout questioned whether those projections were based on spring numbers or more current figures. City Finance Director Jodi Romero said they were based on tax revenue collected in August. Stout said she would like the council to receive actual revenue and expenses for 2020 through the most recent quarter, which Romero said they could provide.
The City Council also heard presentations from various departments within the city to discuss their operating budgets.
The council will meet for a separate workshop on Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. to hear presentations on economic development, nonprofit and capital budgets.
FIRE
One major item budgeted for the Grand Junction Fire Department is the replacement of Fire Station 3, located off 25 1/2 Road.
Caton explained that due to budget cuts in 2020 and better than expected sales tax revenue, the city projects that it will end 2020 with a surplus of $1.6 million, which will go toward that replacement project. The total cost of the project is $5.5 million with $2 million coming from the capital fund and $800,000 in a Department of Local Affairs grant it recently applied for. The remainder of the cost will be made up with $952,000 from reserves.
“Approximately eight weeks ago when we were looking at Fire Station 3, we thought we might have to entirely fund Fire Station 3 out of reserve,” Caton said. “So this is a really good situation.”
Fire Chief Ken Watkins updated the council on the department’s operating budget and plans for 2021. The department will begin the process of planning and construction of Fire Station 8, to be located in southeast Grand Junction, which will be completed in 2022. The department also received a grant to purchase new breathing apparatus and is pursuing another grant to replace some heart monitors. He said they will also be hiring a new position with funds from the First Responder Tax.
“Recruitment and hiring we have one new position, a first responder tax position,” Watkins said/ “It’s a training captain that will focus on EMS. The other part of their job is the quality assurance and quality improvement program for our EMS.”
The Fire Department’s operating budget is proposed at $21.78 million, an increase over the $20.98 million 2020 adopted budget.
POLICE
The Grand Junction Police Department proposes to add six new positions in 2021 bringing the total number of “sworn” positions to 137, which include officers, detectives, sergeants and the chief of police, among others.
Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker updated the council on the budget and also recognized the role non-sworn personnel, like volunteer and victims’ assistance coordinators, play in the department as well.
Shoemaker said the department will be expanding some of its services, including its traffic unit and adding a special investigations units — formerly the street crime unit. He said community engagement, including with marginalized populations, is a priority in 2021.
Shoemaker said the department plans to get back to some activities that had been disrupted by COVID-19. He said training, which often requires travel, will be a priority in 2021. The department will also complete a remodel of its firing range, which had been delayed due to concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus on the 2020 budget.
The Police Department’s proposed 2021 operating budget is $26.98 million, down from its $28.55 million adopted 2020 budget. Overall, Shoemaker said the Grand Junction Police Department has to budget differently than many other departments in the state due to its location.
PARKS AND RECREATION
The parks and recreation department is looking to get back to its full staffing level at 52 employees.
Parks and rec has held multiple positions open as the city reduced expenses in response to reduced revenue due to the economic impacts of the pandemic. Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said rehiring those positions will be helpful in 2021. “In 2020 we had nine vacancies, which contributed a lot to vacancy savings,” Sherbenou said. “We’re proposing to fill those on a staggered basis in terms of when we would need those positions. That’s something that’s going to really help our team.”
The Parks Department proposed 2021 operating budget at $9.99 million is slightly lower than the 2020 adopted budget of $10.03 million. Holding those open positions and cutting back on the Pork N Hops event helped reduce that total budget number, Sherbenou said.
“We did make a decision for 2021 to go ahead and move away from the Pork N Hops special events and redivert some of those resources towards the core of our city’s mission — the strategic directive,” Sherbenou said. “That helped achieve an 18% operational budget savings on the rec side. That really helped us have a decrease in our overall budget.”
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
Public Works, which is continuing with its chip seal and street maintenance programs, has a proposed 2021 operating budget of $9.49 million, slightly more than the $9.12 million 2020 adopted budget.
The Community Development Department is filling an open position with an outreach and engagement position, which will help inform residents about local government and encourage involvement.
The water utility is proposing small increases in its water and irrigation rates.
Visit Grand Junction has seen a significant decrease in lodging tax revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, but has seen improving numbers since the spring. It is projecting a 12% increase in Grand Junction hotel occupancy in 2021 over 2020. It is proposing a $3.25 million budget in 2021, down from the adopted 2020 budget of $3.37.