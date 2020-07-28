The city of Grand Junction has provided notification to Mesa County that it may add two questions to the November ballot.
The city is considering a ballot question that would allow it to retain revenue it collects above the revenue cap set out in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights for the next 15 years — often referred to as deBrucing. The city already has authorization from voters to retain excess revenue to increase road capacity.
Due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the city could face a “ratchet down” effect if its tax revenue bounces back next year. That would leave more funding for road expansion than is needed, while reducing the city’s funding to provide its regular services.
The second question would put a city sales tax on tobacco and nicotine products in the city. The City Council discussed the possibility of this question during two work sessions this summer.
On July 13 it heard a presentation from Tobacco Free Kids. The presentation highlighted how increased prices lead to a drop in tobacco usage by youth and adults.
The proposed tax would be $4 for a carton of cigarettes and 40% of the list price for other tobacco and nicotine products like vaping, which is similar to other municipalities in Colorado that tax tobacco.
City Attorney John Shaver noted that this is the proposed amount, but the City Council could change that before it goes to voters.
“We’ll have draft language and certainly the council will have input on that specific question of the dollar amount or the percentage amount,” Shaver said. “All those things are open for discussion and deliberation.”
That discussion will happen at an Aug. 3 work session of the City Council.
Shaver said the council will have an opportunity to ask questions of the city staff and provide feedback before the process moves forward.
“Like any work session format, questions will be far ranging and we’ll be happy to respond to those and get some direction of where they want this to head if it’s going to be on the track for the election or not,” Shaver said.
Once the City Council provides direction on the ballot questions, Shaver said it will be presented at a regular meeting of the council where the public can provide comment.
“After we get that council consensus we have a resolution that we bring to council that actually sets the ballot title and sets the ballot question,” Shaver said. “That begins the formal process with the city clerk and the county clerk in anticipation of the November ballot.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the resolution would go before council in mid-August or early September. If the City Council approves one or both questions at that meeting, it will then be placed on the November ballot for the city’s voters to decide.