The final slate of candidates for the Grand Junction City Council is set, with nine citizens vying for four open seats.
Current Council Member Rick Taggart, Mark McCallister and L. Roger Johnson are running for District A. Johnson is still considered unofficial as of Tuesday as the city clerk verifies the signatures he has submitted.
Greg Haitz and Dennis Simpson are running for District D, Jody Green and Abe Herman are running for District E and current Council Member Kraig Andrews and Randall Reitz are running for the At Large seat.
Johnson, Simpson and Green are the latest additions to the ballot. Prospective candidates had until Monday to submit at least 50 signatures from registered Grand Junction voters in order to make it onto the ballot.
Simpson said he waited until Monday to submit his signatures in the hopes a younger candidate or female candidate might pursue the council seat. When none did, he decided to make his third run for city council. He said he’s been impressed with other members of the council recently, namely Taggart, Anna Stout and Chuck McDaniel, and felt he could contribute.
“I believe why it’s different this time is I have other people who in general hold the same view of the role of city government,” Simpson said. “Not that we’re going to agree on everything. We probably won’t ever do that, but that’s my main reason.”
Simpson said he’d like to pursue increased transparency on the board and look at ways to increase participation in the budget process. He also said if elected, he’d like to review the roles of the council and the city manager.
“I’m very optimistic about the future of the city of Grand Junction,” Simpson said. “I love living in Grand Junction and I don’t want it to turn into a big city, but I do recognize that growth is necessary.”
Johnson and Green could not be reached for comment.
Reitz, who announced his candidacy last week, said he has lived in the community for 21 years, but moved to downtown Grand Junction last fall. Being in the heart of the city was motivation to pursue a run for city council, he said.
“I was talking with friends and they encouraged me to run and I just feel like I can make a difference right now ,” Reitz said.
He said if he were elected, promoting small businesses and ensuring the city has sustainable economic growth would be one of his focuses. He also said he wanted to ensure the city was a good place to raise a family.
“We are starting to be a really high demand community and I think we need to pay special attention to how we grow, what’s going to be good growth versus growth that we will later regret,” Reitz said. “Then I’m a father of three children and a husband to my wife and I really want to have a community that will have great schools and a great environment to raise kids that will support family values for the next generation.”
The city council election is set for April 6.