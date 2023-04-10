Grand Junction defends 'necessary' impact fees

Townhomes are currently under construction in Dos Rios Park. Staff with the City of Grand Junction are wanting to clear the air about impact fees. Developers worry that fees could disenfranchise them while the city argues the fees are necessary.
Local groups representing the construction industry with ties to real estate development, raised concerns with the city’s fees regarding new development prior to the election.
“The City of Grand Junction has overwhelmingly increased costs on homes through the addition of numerous codes over the last several years. For example, the city’s proposed code includes electric vehicle charging stations, utility underground requirements, mandatory multimodal pathways, new fees for existing trees, and continually increasing impact fees making projects unfeasible while adding a cost of nearly $10,000 per home,” a press release from the Housing and Building association of Western Colorado read.
Grand Junction city staff pushed back in that idea, saying the city’s fees are necessary for extending the city’s infrastructure to accommodate new development.
“I think it’s a bid misleading to think that impact fees have driven our housing affordability issue,” Allen said.
The city’s fees are a small fraction of the cost to build, Allen said.
“Impact fees have been tracking at a very low rate and they’re certainly not the full cost of what they should be charged based on the simple math, frankly,” Allen said. “But what we’ve seen is other trends that have created significant upward pressures on the housing prices that have been very different and not at all attached to the impact fee pricing.”
City staff said the fees are simply a means of new development paying for extending city services.
“We’ve had a number of impact fees in place for a long period of time,” City Manager Greg Caton said.
Impact fees can’t pay for existing gaps in services, Caton said, but do help fund capital expenditures to expand services for new development.
Caton said if Grand Junction wasn’t growing, the city wouldn’t need to have impact fees.
That differs from a funding source like sales tax, Caton said, which goes to fund operations.
Impact fees go toward things like transportation, the fire department, the police department, parks and utilities.
For example, according to Utilities Director Randi Kim, impact fees are helping fund an expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which recently hit 80% capacity.
“If we didn’t have the fee structure to support that expansion, we would have to issue a moratorium on development,” Kim said.
Caton used the fire department as an example.
“If there is cause or demand for a new station, then why would an existing resident be required to pay for that?” Caton said. “The system is good. That is triggered by additional growth, then growth should pay for that trigger. My level of service shouldn’t be decreased as a resident because we have growth.”
Fees have increased recently, but city staff said the increase is an adjustment toward fee levels the city should have been charging all along.
In 2019, Grand Junction City Council voted to increase impact fees over several years to address a backlog in necessary infrastructure projects. The final raise in that package occurred in January, and included new police and fire impact fees.
“The 2019 fees felt, I think, large for some because we had so long we had maintained an incredibly low fee,” Allen said.
“We worked with the stakeholder community, which included the chamber and the Western Colorado Contractor’s Association and several representatives in that industry as these impact studies were coming out and these drafts were coming out, and before we made recommendations to council,” Finance Director Jodi Welch said.
Impact fee amounts are determined by studies and national standards, according to city staff.
“A lot of math, a lot of science goes into that,” Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
The city also has to think about the affordability of the services it already provides, Kim said.
Finance Director Jodi Welch said the city is continually searching for balance between new and existing population paying for needs as the city grows.
“We know that prices have escalated dramatically,” Allen said. “We hear that across the board on all our new developments, all our new construction.”
Allen said city staff are thinking about how to meet the city’s capital needs with those escalating costs.
Caton said the city has identified $900 million in capital needs over the next 10 years.