The city of Grand Junction’s municipal election is next week and voters will decide the future of marijuana businesses in the city and elect four City Council members.
In order to ensure your ballot is counted, it must be received by the Mesa County Elections Division by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is April 6, according to a release from the Grand Junction City Clerk’s Office. Postmarks do not count as a received date.
You can return your ballot by mail or deliver it to ballot boxes located at Grand Junction City Hall, Mesa County Central Services, Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility or the Department of Human Services.
Ballots have already been mailed out to eligible voters. However, if you did not receive your ballot there is still time to get a replacement ballot. You can visit the Mesa County Elections Division, which is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ask for a replacement.
Voters will be deciding between eight candidates for four open City Council seats. The races are for District A between Rick Taggart and Mark McCallister, District D between Greg Haitz and Dennis Simpson, District E between Abe Herman and Jody Green and the At Large seat between Kraig Andrews and Randall Reitz.
For information on the candidates and where they stand on local issues you can find the Sentinel's cover of the race, including questionnaires returned by all eight candidates, at gjsentinel.com.
Voters will also consider two ballot questions regarding marijuana businesses in Grand Junction. The questions, 2A and 2B, will ask voters if they would overturn a moratorium on those businesses within the city and whether they would agree to place a tax on those businesses if they are allowed.
The final question on the ballot, 2C, is in regards to a property bordering Las Colonias Park on the east. A developer is asking voters to allow for the alignment of the Riverfront Trail through the property to be altered to better fit its plans. It is proposing to build 96 multi-family housing units and an upscale camp site.
For questions or additional information on the election you can call the City Clerk’s Office at (970) 244-1509 or send an email to cityclerk@gjcity.org.