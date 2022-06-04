Grand Junction has followed the lead of other communities in the area and established truck routes through the city.
Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance codifying the truck routes and allowing the city to enforce penalties for not driving on those routes.
The goals of the ordinance are in part to direct trucks to major arterial roads and minimize them in residential areas, Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
Under the ordinance, drivers will be required to have evidence to justify driving in a non-designated route, and police can ticket non-compliant drivers. Routes will be signed, and local service and deliveries will be exempt.
Primary truck routes through the city include Interstate 70, the I-70 business loop and U.S. 50 toward Delta and Montrose. Secondary truck routes include North Avenue, Patterson Road, Colo. 340 through the Redlands, Riverside Parkway, Redlands Parkway, 12th Street and Horizon Drive.
The ordinance is aimed at larger trucks with trailers, Prall said, and not necessarily at vehicles like buses and box trucks.
Prior to the ordinance, which will be codified 30 days after being approved, the city only has “recommended” truck routes, Prall said, and there have been a lot of complaints.
Prall said there are concerns with the increase in multi-modal transportation in Grand Junction and also with wear and tear on the roads.
The City Council also approved an ordinance prohibiting compression brakes, a.k.a “Jake Brakes,” in the city.
Many communities have already banned compression brakes because of the loud noises those brakes make, Prall wrote in his staff report.
Big trucks weren’t the only form of transportation addressed at Wednesday’s meeting.
City Council approved an ordinance allowing bicycles to pass through stop sign intersections at a controlled speed without stopping if no other vehicles are present. They may also go straight or make right turns through red light intersections after stopping and yielding the right of way.
City Attorney John Shaver said the ordinance will basically allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs and stoplights as stop signs.
This ordinance puts Grand Junction in compliance with a bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis April 13, according to Shaver.
“Part of the rationale for the bill is the recognition that intersections are very dangerous places for cyclists,” Shaver said.
Cyclists are at a particular disadvantage at stoplights, he said.
“By allowing the cyclist the advantage to leave that light before the green phase of the light, it actually makes it safer for the cyclist to not have to compete with those other cars and the other movements that may occur when the light changes,” Shaver said.
The ordinance also applies to other non-motorized low speed conveyancessuch as scooters and roller blades.