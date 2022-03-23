Grand Junction experienced a wetter than normal winter in 2021-2022, according to the National Weather Service, but that phenomenon doesn’t look like it’s going to continue in spring.
NWS Meteorologist Brianna Beallo, presenting the winter 2021-2022 seasonal climate summary, which covers December 2021 and January and February 2022, which encompass meteorological winter, said across the board winter in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah was drier than normal, with the exceptions of Grand Junction and Aspen.
The winter got off to a wet start with a series of winter storms in December.
“The December story of the month was the epic winter storm cycle that we had, in which we saw a succession of winter storms that brought substantial snowfall across the area,” Beallo said.
During that time, Beallo said, mountain areas would see 1-3 feet of snow weekly, culminating in the week of Dec. 23-Jan 1, in which the mountains saw 8-14 feet of snow.
In addition, Beallo said, the Grand Valley saw an inch of snow Christmas Eve and four inches New Year’s Eve.
In January, Grand Junction experienced a freezing rain event Jan. 8, which was widespread enough to merit an ice storm warning, the first in the Grand Valley since 2017, Beallo said.
In February, Beallo said, a multiday storm system Feb. 23 and 24 brought snow and rain to the mountains and Grand Valley, and then snow for the whole area.
According to the seasonal drought outlook, some areas have been able to climb out of “drought” and into “abnormally dry,” Beallo said, but most areas in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah remain in some state of drought.
The “abnormally dry,” conditions are not expected to last, though, Beallo said, because southwestern Colorado is looking at a spring with a likely below normal amount of precipitation.
According to the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Colorado’s snowpack was at 99% of normal as of Tuesday, with the Gunnison River Basin 111% of normal, the Upper Colorado Headwaters 102% of normal and the Yampa and White River Basin 91% of normal. At Mesa Lakes the snowpack was 101% of normal and at Park Reservoir the snowpack was 122% of normal.
“We’ll have to see how the season plays out, but unfortunately all those hard-fought gains that we got over a particularly wet winter, we’ll have to see how long they last,” Beallo said.