The city of Grand Junction is exploring the possibilities of red light cameras and ambulance staffing at Fire Station 5 in the Redlands as it begins its public outreach portion of the 2023 budget process.
In a virtual public meeting Wednesday, City Manager Greg Caton said he and Police Chief Doug Shoemaker have discussed red light cameras as a possibility to help with traffic enforcement, the lack of which which the city has been criticized for in the past.
Caton put the issue down to a lack of staffing, saying, "We really struggle from a staffing perspective."
"I think, unfortunately, we have slipped in that regard, so I totally agree on the need," Caton said about traffic enforcement.
Caton noted the cameras would be a distant second option to actual officers.
"I won't hold my breath," resident Richard Swingle said of increased traffic enforcement.
The Grand Junction Police Department is the largest police department on the Western Slope and had an operating budget of $38.5 million in 2022, Caton said.
In April 2019, voters approved a First Responder Tax raising city sales tax 0.5% to boost funding for police and fire services. When the measure passed GJPD said some of the funds would go to cover around 30 new positions at the department.
The city is also exploring the possibility of staffing an ambulance at Fire Station 5, located at 2155 South Broadway in the Redlands. Area residents had previously complained about a perceived lack of ambulance staffing serving the Redlands. City officials previously told those residents the ambulance coverage in the Redlands was adequate.
Fire Chief Ken Watkins said the city is still waiting on final recommendations from a consultant before it adds staffing to the station.
The City Council's priorities for the 2023 budget are mobility and infrastructure, public safety, housing, economic development and quality of life. City staff creates its budget based on those priorities and the city's comprehensive plan.
In terms of timeline, the city has set August aside for community input and city department line-item reviews. Budget preparations will start in September with City Council workshops in October and November.
Final adoption of the budget is expected in December. To provide comment on the budget process, view the budget timeline or see other city projects, residents can visit gjspeaks.org.