Several pets died in a house fire in the 500 block of Centennial Road on Wednesday. Four adults and several dogs and cats that made it out of the single-family home are now displaced.
The Grand Junction Fire Department received the initial call about the fire at 10:09 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control and extinguished by 10:57 a.m., according to a press release. Upon arrival, units found the mobile home heavily engulfed in smoke and flames on the backside of the residence.
Several dogs and cats were rescued, some with injuries. Three cats were reportedly found alive once the fire was out because the bedroom they were in was closed and thus protected them from the smoke and flames. Multiple dogs, cats and other animals reportedly perished.
The home sustained major damage and is considered a total loss, the GJFD reported.