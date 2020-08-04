Grand Junction has been sweltering for about a week now and there’s little end in sight.
After four straight days hovering around, reaching and exceeding 100 degrees, the city tied or broke the record twice for the hottest day in August, with temperatures reportedly reaching 103 on Sunday and 102 on Monday.
Aug. 2 is historically a really hot day.
National Weather Service Grand Junction forecaster Tom Renwick said Aug. 2, 2020, went down in the record books, tied with Aug. 2, 2000; Aug. 3, 2000; Aug. 6, 1995; Aug. 6, 1960, and Aug. 2, 1902, for the hottest day ever recorded for the month.
The high was 102 at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, a record high for Aug. 3, the National Weather Service reported.
Many people flocked to the water in places like Highline Lake State Park to try to beat the heat.
Entry was free to all state parks on Monday. Every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day with free entry to all of Colorado’s 41 state parks.
Renwick said the hot, dry weather will likely persist through the end of the month, with a few days of relief expected.
The last 100-degree day recorded in Grand Junction last year was Sept. 1, when the weather stayed in the high 90s until the end of summer in 2019. Summer ended on Sept. 23 in 2019 and will end on Sept.22 in 2020.
The forecast shows the weather will stay at about 100 degrees through Wednesday this week, before slightly cooler weather arrives, bringing temperatures closer to the mid-90s.
There is additional hope for moisture later in the week.
“The high-pressure system is just sitting on top of us and is keeping temperatures warm,” Renwick explained. “From what I can tell, Grand Junction was the hottest spot in the state over the weekend, among the official National Weather Service reporting stations.”
According to the average climate data for this time of year, the city is typically around 91 degrees for Aug. 2, making it roughly 12 degrees above normal.
With the high pressure over the desert Southwest region, temperatures remained well above normal through the weekend with Moab, Utah, reporting 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
In order to beat the heat, anyone expecting to be outside should be advised to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and should wear lightweight, light colored and loose clothing.
Smoke from local wildfires is expected to make the skies a bit smoky and hazy, dependent on location.
The hot and dry weather has made the Pine Gulch Fire, north of Grand Junction, difficult to fight and there is a potential for the fire to spread.
The fire has burned more than 3,300 acres since it was started by a lightning strike on Friday.