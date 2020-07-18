Museums of Western Colorado wished the Grand Junction Fire Department a happy birthday this week after it celebrated its 131st birthday on Thursday, according to their records.
Established on July 16, 1889, the department has grown a little since then with updated technologies, but the goal of the job remains the same: to protect the public from fires.
Museums of Western Colorado highlighted some of the great work the Fire Department has done over the years, including the world record set in 1895. The Grand Junction Hose Cart Team set a world record in Telluride by pulling their cart 150 yards, connected their hose to a fire hydrant and had water coming out of the spout in 16.4 seconds, according to the museum.
The trophy remains with the Fire Department.
Nonprofit electric vehicle event extended
An electric-vehicle sales promotion organized by local energy- efficiency nonprofits has been extended through July 31.
This is the fourth annual sales event and the first to include Grand Junction dealers. Organized by Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region, Garfield Clean Energy, the Aspen-based Community Office for Resource Efficiency and Walking Mountains Sustainability in Avon, the “group buy” program offers discounts of up to $11,000 on EVs at area auto dealerships.
Before the coronavirus shutdown, the event was to end June 15.
Participating dealers are Mountain Chevrolet, Audi Glenwood Springs and Phil Long Honda in Glenwood Springs, and Ed Bozarth Chevrolet-Buick and Red Rock Nissan in Grand Junction. In addition, SunRabbit Clean Transport in Grand Junction is offering deals on pre-owned EVs.
Go to GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/ev2020 for information.