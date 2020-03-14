In response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Grand Junction activated an Incident Command System to better coordinate actions related to the pandemic.
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins was named incident commander and said the system is designed for all city departments to communicate as effectively and efficiently as possible.
The system will implement the city’s pandemic flu plan already in place, though Watkins added that it would be updated appropriately with the current threat.
Watkins explained there are three stages to the plan: the first is preparation, the second is when there’s a case in the state (the stage Grand Junction is in now) and third is if there’s a case in Mesa County.
The city will defer to health officials and experts for medical information, but the plan is developed so services continue if, or when, COVID-19 reaches Mesa County.
According to Watkins, the incident system was designed in the 1970s for major wildfire events.
He said city officials realize this will be an ongoing situation and want to coordinate effective and efficient responses to any demands that may arise.
For firefighters, Watkins and other local officials want to make sure first responders have safety and protection equipment in place to wear should they be called to respond to possible coronavirus patients.
“The big goal of the city is to keep our employees and citizens safe,” he said.
A dispatch protocol has also been put into place for possible coronavirus cases, with a list of questions created for dispatchers to use to narrow down possible leads. Once potential cases are confirmed, first responders will respond accordingly.
Watkins said he hasn’t heard of any of those cases occurring as of yet.
“What we will continue to do is to monitor the situation, but we are doing so much more,” he added.
He said from the city’s perspective, officials have to put a plan in place to continue to provide services while ensuring its citizens and employees are protected.
For employees, city departments will restrict business travel and trainings, explore alternatives for city meetings on a case-by-case basis, place pauses on certain capital projects not already started, develop leave policies and more, according to a press release.
Though Watkins didn’t consider this crisis to be new territory for him, he admitted he hasn’t seen the public’s reaction like this in the past, with toilet paper becoming more and more scarce at area stores.
Watkins asked those who are feeling ill and want to be tested for COVID-19 to first call their primary care physician. If they don’t have a primary care physician, they should call the public health department’s hotline at 970-254-4120.
Don’t show up unannounced to a doctor’s office or emergency room, he said. Call first and arrangements will be made after a phone screening.
“It is not unreasonable to anticipate the city may experience a temporary reduction or modification of the workforce and operations as the pandemic continues to unfold,” the city’s press release said.