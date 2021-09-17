The Grand Junction Fire Department has won a large grant that will allow them to hire 21 new firefighters to staff Station 8 next year.
The FEMA Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant (SAFER) will provide $5.9 million over three years to cover the firefighter’s salary and benefits. Grand Junction was previously awarded this grant in 2015 for $515,000 to cover the salary and benefits of three additional firefighter-paramedic positions.
“We were awarded that grant previously at a much smaller scale,” Grand Junction Fire Department Chief Ken Watkins said. “It definitely is a huge help for paying for the salary and benefits for the 21 firefighters that will go into our next additional station that’s paid for by first responder tax.”
These positions were included in the budget for First Responder Tax. Continued revenue from the tax will cover these costs moving forward in 2025 when the grant ends. Watkins said the grant will free up First Responder Tax money that must go toward growth and expansion of public safety services for both police and fire.
“We just received that grant so we haven’t had a discussion of what the other uses that it could be used for,” Watkins said. “I’m sure moving forward into the future, we’ll be talking through that as we develop future budgets.”
SAFER funds fire department projects to help increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association, according to a press release from the fire department.
There were six SAFER grants awarded in Colorado and Grand Junction received the largest amount. Watkins said the department is always looking to utilize outside grant funds.
“We’re aggressive with putting in for these grants,” Watkins said. “We think that it’s important for us to be fiscally responsible to our community. So, if we can obtain a grant to help with a project and stretch our dollars then that’s a priority we have.”