Alisha Wenger, a fourth-generation Coloradan born at Grand Junction’s St. Mary’s Hospital, started as executive director for Community Food Bank of Grand Junction in January, hoping to feed families in the same community she came from.
As of October, she’s helped get food to more than 21,000 people in the Grand Valley, a significant jump from the previous fiscal year when the food bank served 16,000 people.
“It’s been a wild ride this year for us,” Wenger said. “We started our COVID emergency response program essentially on March 16.”
The pandemic brought new challenges for the food bank as the way canned goods and food were typically handed out to the public needed to be adjusted.
“It’s a contact-free setup now,” Wenger said. “We coordinate everything over the phone in advance. The drivers pull up behind our warehouse and our volunteers load up the cars and hand the drivers delivery instructions and they drop off the food box at front doors.”
On April 2, the food bank launched a home delivery program with partner agencies including Riverside Education Center and Clifton Community Outreach to get food boxes out to those with transportation and mobility issues. Those categorized as at-risk and vulnerable to the virus in Mesa County were also identified as most in need of home deliveries.
“We wanted to bring the food to them directly,” Wenger said. “We worked with Mesa County Public Health to get food boxes to quarantined folks in hotel rooms.”
Since launching the program, the food bank has done over 3,300 home deliveries on top of drive-up pantry hours.
All that traffic highlighted one of the biggest challenges the food bank has: its location.
The current 3,000-square-foot rental location near 25½ Road proved to be too small amid the pandemic.
“We found a new building for a good price,” Wenger said. “It’s over triple the space and will save us $800 a month on rent. We’re in the process of renovating and will move in after Thanksgiving.”
The new location will be their permanent home.
“We’ve been around since 1978. We started out in the basement of the Presbyterian Church and have grown since then,” Wenger said.
The new location will be at 28½ Road off North Avenue in the middle of the food bank’s four highest-served ZIP codes.
“We had to rent a refrigerated truck over the summer months because we were seeing so much produce rescued from restaurants and grocery stores (and didn’t have anywhere to put it),” Wenger said.
The majority of their food is purchased from the Food Bank of the Rockies, but food from local grocery stores and restaurants is donated as well.
“We do 17 routes a week for grocery rescue,” Wenger said. “We go around every morning to up to four grocery stores or restaurant partners and pick up food past the expiration date but that is still good to consume. We turn it around and get it out the door to people who need it.”
From March through June this year, compared to last year, the food bank has delivered 3,000 more food boxes to nearly 10,000 more people in the community, with nearly 100,000 more pounds of food distributed.