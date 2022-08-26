The Grand Junction High School football had opportunity after opportunity to curl up in a ball in its game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday at Stocker Stadium,
But Isaiah Biocic said no. Dominick Carver said no. The entire team refused to roll over from tough breaks and mistakes and pulled out a 21-13 overtime win over the Demons.
“We didn’t know what Glenwood was going to do, we didn’t have any film on them since it’s the first game of the year for them, so we kind of came into this blind and they did some things we weren’t expecting. So, we had to make some adjustments at half,” Tigers’ coach Landon McKee said. “We gave up some yardage in the first half and kids were kind of playing back on their heels, and we had to get them up on their toes in the second half.”
It was a game of redemption for Grand Junction football, a program that is seeking it after winning only three of its previous 18 games.
Carver fumbled on Grand Junction’s first play from scrimmage and Glenwood recovered. By the end of the game, Carver was crossing the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown, his second of the game. Carver, a senior, had 20 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came late in the fourth quarter after a River Mulvey interception.
The Tigers (1-1) drove from their own 42 yard-line to the Glenwood 36 only for Biocic to be sacked. Then, Carver bulled his way 16 yards downfield. On second and goal from the 5, Carver ran into a defender and trudged his way into the end zone to tie the game at 13-13.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be stopped,” Carver said.
In overtime, each team has at least one opportunity to score from the 10 yard line. Carver utilized his blockers and scored the game winner.
He wasn’t the only one to find some redemption on that final drive.
After the touchdown, the players went to McKee and said they wanted to go for the two-point conversion. Will Applegate, playing quarterback in relief of Biocic, rolled to his right and threw a bullet to Logan Siegfried for the conversion. Siegfried had fumbled earlier in the game.
For Applegate, that sequence also eased the pain of an earlier play. In the fourth quarter, Glenwood quarterback Joaquin Sandoval scampered for 18 yards with only seconds on the clock and Applegate was there to meet him. Much to Applegate and the Tigers’ chagrin, a personal foul was called on the his hit and the Demons were 15 yards closer to the end zone. On the next play, Sandoval threw the ball over the middle, right to Applegate who took it to midfield.
Three plays later, a poor snap gave Glenwood the ball back in Tiger territory but the Demons couldn’t capitalize.
Those weren’t isolated incidents, the entire game was a roller coaster. Between both teams, there were nine turnovers (six fumbles, three interceptions). The mistakes came on back-to-back drives or at key points in the game.
Biocic thinks the fact that the team was able to overcome those obstacles speaks to the growth the Tigers have made. Biocic said he spent the offseason improving his footwork and it showed. The senior was able to buy himself time as his receivers tried to get themselves open. If they couldn’t, he would use his speed to break away for positive yardage. Biocic threw for 80 yards and one touchdown.
“Last season, we didn’t have all of the pieces we needed. And in the summer during 7-on-7 (drills), I think it showed that we finally had the pieces and were putting them together … this is a team win,” Biocic said. “This is what it takes to become a good team.”