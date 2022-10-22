The Grand Junction High School football team lost to Dakota Ridge 49-3 at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers’ defense was unable to keep up with a dynamic Eagles offense and the Tigers’ offensive line was unable to prevent defenders from stuffing the run. That left Grand Junction (1-8, 0-3 Conference 6) with a one-dimensional, pass-only offense that led to too many three-and-outs for a team to be successful.
“We got a long way to go. These are great kids, I love them. They’re giving what they got and I love them for that,” coach Landon McKee said. “It’s on me. As a coaching staff, we gotta push a little harder and we gotta get better results, and that’s on me in making them better.”
Grand Junction’s lone score came in the third quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Miller Jones.
Dakota Ridge went up early, going 63 yards in four plays and 92 seconds for its first touchdown. The drive was capped off with a 9-yard run by quarterback Blake Palladino, who had three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in the first half.
The Eagles (4-5, 2-1) used a spread offense that used read options involving Palladino, running backs, wingbacks and wide receivers. They mixed in short slant passes and play-action passes to keep the defense on its toes, which then opened up opportunities for Palladino to throw deep.
Palladino completed 6 of 9 passes for 103 passing and he also gained 36 yards on the ground.
The Tigers’ defense struggled the most with the ground game as the unit allowed a 7.5 average on 36 carries. The defense did show flashes covering the pass as, on occasion, pressure forced Palladino to tuck and run or throw an off-target pass. Toward the end of the first half, senior defensive end Sean Gill sacked Palladino for a 7-yard loss.
The offense similarly struggled with the run. The Tigers had 40 yards on 20 carries. Sophomore Noah Watkins accounted for 35 of those yards. In the passing game, Will Applegate struggled to establish a rhythm and completed only 3 of 8 passes for 14 yards.
The Tigers went three-and-out six times.
Although the loss was difficult, there were positives.
The Tigers fielded some younger players in the second half and saw flashes of the future. Colton Brock stepped in at quarterback and completed a 17-yard pass to freshman Drew Marsh in the third quarter. And Watkins gained his 35 yards on only five carries.
“We’re looking for kids to come together and play as a team. We’re looking to have total buy-in, and that comes back to me and how we do things and how we orchestrate it throughout the week,” McKee said. “It’s hard when you lose 49-3 but we had some young kids step up. Austin Music was at middle linebacker, he gives up some weight but he plays hard. Will Applegate plays both sides of the ball, Landon Grossnickle played well, and Logan Siegfried played a helluva game on defense. Tex (Austin Curfman) and Sean (Gill) played well. We had sparks here and there, we just have to put it together for the whole game.”
Montrose 46, Mesa Ridge 31: The Red Hawks (7-2, 3-0 Conference 4) scored 40-plus points for the seventh time this season en route to a rout of their conference foe on Thursday night.
Montrose led 28-12 at halftime thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Torrie Eckerman, one from Blake Griffin and a touchdown pass from Gage Wareham to Griffin. Griffin ran for two more touchdowns in the second half and Eckerman also ran another in.
The Grizzlies (6-3, 2-1) had 455 yards of offense.