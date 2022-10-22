The Grand Junction High School football team lost to Dakota Ridge 49-3 at Stocker Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers’ defense was unable to keep up with a dynamic Eagles offense and the Tigers’ offensive line was unable to prevent defenders from stuffing the run. That left Grand Junction (1-8, 0-3 Conference 6) with a one-dimensional, pass-only offense that led to too many three-and-outs for a team to be successful.