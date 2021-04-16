Grand Junction got some much needed rain Thursday, but colder temperatures near freezing could be of concern for local growers.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Erin Walter said she expected the Grand Junction Regional Airport to see around 0.25 inches of rain after the storms passed Thursday evening.
“As of right now we’ve received 0.21 inches of precipitation at the Grand Junction Airport,” Walter said Thursday afternoon. “That’s just what has already fallen. This will really start to wind down this evening with maybe 0.1 inch left to fall as showers exit the region.”
While the moisture is good news, it is not enough to make up for the dry weather so far this year.
“The average or normal amount of precipitation (for the month) through mid-April is 0.45 inches,” Walter said. “Before (Thursday) we only had 0.03 inches measured. So we were quite below the average monthly total. The monthly total so far gets us about 0.1 inch shy of that. So we’re still running below normal for mid-April, but this certainly helps.”
Even with the rain, Walter said the area is around 1 inch behind the average precipitation typically recorded between Jan. 1 and mid-April. More rain could move through today and possibly on Monday, she said.
“(Thursday was) probably our best shot with this cold front that is moving through western Colorado,” Walter said. “We could see some showers tomorrow, but it’s very scattered in nature and is a little disorganized.”
Low temperatures will follow the rain storms with temperatures near freezing expected early this morning and overnight on Saturday, Walter said. How cold it gets will partly depend on how much the sky clears up.
“The cloud cover will actually insulate us from the colder air moving in and that will moderate those lower temperatures just a smidge,” Walter said. “If we start to clear out then that’s when the temperatures really plummet.”
The Colorado State University Extension Office website says sustained temperatures below freezing can be harmful to buds and young fruit. The level of damage is directly related to cold intensity and duration, as well as bud developmental stage, according to the site.
Last year in mid-April a deep freeze caused significant damage to the fruit crops in Palisade and the surrounding area. The temperatures during this cold front are not expected to get as low as that event.