With Arbor Day celebrations this year canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the city of Grand Junction will be marking the day in a more socially distanced way.
The city is giving out more than 500 trees to city residents to plant on their own this Saturday, which the city proclaimed as Arbor Day in Grand Junction, City Forester Rob Davis said.
As a Tree City USA community, Grand Junction is normally required to declare a date for Arbor Day and hold some sort of celebration. This year the Arbor Day Foundation has suspended that requirement, but Davis said he felt it was important to do something to help keep the community connected.
“So many people are stuck home with their families,” Davis said. “They’re just seeing the same things and a lot of negativity on the news. I really liked the idea of being able to reach out to Grand Junction families and say, here’s something the city is going to try to do. It’s outside the box, but here’s a way to connect with you and your kids.”
Last week the city released a call on social media for local residents to sign up to receive seedlings, which the city would deliver to their doors. The response was overwhelmingly positive, Davis said with hundreds of families asking for trees within hours.
Davis said the act of planting these trees will provide those who participate with a lasting memorial to the current pandemic and the hardships the community is currently experiencing.
“For some families their kids might go and play on trees in their yard 15 years later,” Davis said. “They can say, ‘Remember when all of us were locked down at home 15 years ago?’ It’s a marker in time of a tough, unique event.”
While the world is going through this pandemic, Davis said trees can help in more ways than one. Getting people outside, active and in nature will have positive impacts on the community as a whole, he said.
“Trees really do make a big difference in cities and how they are viewed,” Davis said. “They have these obvious environmental benefits, but they also have these social and economic benefits. I think people forget that, when you get outside and you hike trails or you walk in a forest, it has big mental benefits to people.”
This program can also help bring people together, Davis said. The city is asking for participants to take photos of themselves planting their seedlings and post them to social media with the hashtag #GJStrong. It will then do a drawing to give out more mature trees to a few participants, which is something that normally takes place at the annual Arbor Day celebration.
With so many events canceled this year, Davis said Grand Junction will likely be one of the few cities to have a tree-planting event marking Arbor Day. He said that was something he thought the community should be proud of.
“There’s this old famous quote with trees that says, ‘He who plants trees plants hope,’” Davis said. “Right now everybody could just use a little bit more hope in their lives.”