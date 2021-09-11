Like many, Sept. 11, 2001 began as any other day for Kevin Weekley. He was starting his first year as a social studies teacher for Grand Junction High School.
He would get to the school around 6:15 a.m., turn the news on the television mounted on the wall of his classroom, and then set up for class and prepare for another day.
“And then there was a special news report that showed the first building was on fire. At the time, they said that a plane had accidentally flown into it. Then, the second plane flew into the building,” Weekley said. “We got an immediate email from the district telling us to teach classes as normal as possible. That’s how we tried to do it.”
The only thing normal about school that day was the bell schedule. Class periods, lunch and the day itself started and ended just as it did on Sept. 10, 2001, and just as it would on Sept. 12, 2001.
Weekley would start his classes, on that day of U.S. history, by prompting his students with current events.
“But this one was started by the kids. They asked me if I had heard the news, if I’ve seen the TV. Then the questions went back and forth about what’s happening and why,” he said. “I was still processing everything that happened. But I knew it was my responsibility to provide accurate information to the kids. I tried to answer all of their questions. We gave them information and calmed their fears. I told them, ‘We’re in Grand Junction, Colorado, they’re probably not going to attack us.’ ”
But a somber cloud hung over everyone’s heads, and about a third of the student population was absent, Weekley recalled.
In the years since, some element of that somberness has remained in Weekley’s lesson plans.
On the first anniversary, Weekley’s lessons focused on what was learned in the previous 12 months.
“Now, it’s 20 years later and I’m teaching kids who were born three or four years after 9/11. So I have my kids write down what they know about 9/11 — what they’ve been taught, what their parents have said, what media they’ve seen, that kind of stuff,” he said. “Then they discuss what they’ve been taught. Then we bring it all back and talk about what we know — what happened, who was involved and why.”
In the following days, weeks, months and years, Weekley realized how much influence he had on his students. He noticed that some of the kids who asked him questions in his classes on 9/11 went on to join the military and serve in Afghanistan or Iraq.
Through all of this, Weekely said that it’s important to teach 9/11 accurately, especially since younger generations didn’t live through it.
“One of the things to keep in mind is that most of the military intervention we’ve had since then has been to protect the U.S. from future attacks,” he said. “I think people should know that most of our military folks are doing a good job, despite what they’re hearing to the contrary.”