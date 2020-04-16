Kyle Sand knows all about winning high school wrestling matches.
In four years at Arvada West, he never lost, winning 125 consecutive matches and four state championships, the first wrestler in Colorado to achieve that feat.
Until this past season, the only other wrestler to go undefeated in his career was Grand Junction’s Louie Guillen, who went 63-0 and won three state titles in the 1960s, when freshmen were in junior high. Windsor’s Dominick Serrano wrapped up a perfect career this winter and won his fourth title.
So maybe it’s karma that led Sand to becoming the new wrestling coach at Grand Junction High School.
He’s lived in Grand Junction for several years, first working as a corrections officer at Grand Mesa Youth Services, and now running a lab that produces CBD products.
That career change allows him to have a more flexible schedule, so when Cole Allison resigned after the season, Sand, 34, started thinking seriously about getting back into the sport.
“I’ve always had the ambition to get back into it,” Sand said. “My thought process was I wanted a head coaching position to develop my own team ideas.”
He’s known Allison for years, and said although he has big shoes to fill, “I’m up to the challenge.”
“We were on the national team together when we were in high school and we’ve known each other since we were 10 years old,” Sand said. “We’ve always just talked wrestling. I saw an opportunity to get into a well-established program that has a really good tradition. I would have been mad at myself if I didn’t at least put my name in the hat.”
Sand won an NJCAA national title at North Idaho College, then won an NCAA Division II championship at Adams State, where he later spent four years as an assistant coach.
When he moved to Grand Junction, he planned to help coach at Colorado Mesa, but his schedule wasn’t flexible enough to allow for that and spend time with his family, although he did get into the wrestling room from time to time. He and his wife have four children, two boys and two girls, ranging in age from 1-8, who can’t wait to spend time with the Tigers.
And Sand can’t wait until he can get into the Tigers’ wrestling room. Until that time, phone calls and Zoom will have to do.
“Normally by now they’re having open workouts and lifting and things of that nature,” he said. “I’m a little bummed I’m not able to get that rolling so I can build a rapport with these young men, but we’re just going to take it in stride.”
He follows local wrestling, and knows the Tigers have a good nucleus for his first team.
“I’ve followed them over the past couple of years. I’ve known (returning state champion) Kieran Thompson since he was 8 or 9 years old. I coached at Adams State University for four years, and he used to come down and watch us wrestle and sit on the bench with us,” Sand said.
“I know that (Grand Junction) has a really good class of really hard-working kids who are eager to learn, that don’t have a lot of ego, are willing to put all that aside to help the team succeed.”
He plans to share what he learned as one of the best high school wrestlers in state history with the Tigers, who won the Class 5A state title two years ago. One thing he’ll teach them is it’s about what they do off the mat as well as on it that leads to success.
“The thing I learned from a lot of coaches early on, the pressure’s easier to deal with if you focus on the process,” he said. “That’s what I was always really keen on, focusing on the process of eating right and taking care of things outside of the arena and in the room.
“Really focusing and honing in on that, as much effort as you can into that process to where you’re comfortable when you go out, knowing you’ve been putting in the work.”