In a normal year, the Mobility Driven Downtown Car Show would see all sorts of classic, antique and muscle cars cruising down a four-block stretch of Main Street in Grand Junction, vying for awards and the attention of passersby and spectators.
2020, however, has been the antithesis of a normal year, thanks partly to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of many events on the Western Slope.
Fortunately for the 19th annual Downtown Car Show, it was able to restructure in a manner that meets guidelines set forth by Mesa County Public Health. Instead of Main Street cruising, the event was held Saturday at the parking lot at Two Rivers Convention Center.
“In any normal year, this event is a really fun event to put on,” said Grand Junction Downtown Event Coordinator Rykel Menor. “It’s definitely a lot of coordination and a lot of communication with everybody because everyone’s excited to bring their cars out. This year, we had a lot of different challenges. We had to move our location to better fit the outdoor guidelines with the health department, as well as having to register all of our spectators. We’re getting people tickets just so they can go in. That whole process is because Mesa County Public Health wants it for contact tracing.”
Mobility Driven sponsored the car show. The Grand Junction business does vehicle adaptations for drivers like hand controls and wheelchair lifts. The show featured more than a 50% reduction in vehicles. Normally, approximately 200 cars are on display. Saturday, it was 80.
The parking lot was divided into four sections featuring one-way walking patterns. Despite the limitation in cars and the one-way flows, however, attendance for the event was still strong.
“As far as spectators go, I checked this morning and we already had 600 people registered online,” Menor said. “We’re really excited about having a really good turnout, just as long as everybody stays safe and social distancing is in place. We do have a bunch of one-way traffic flows, handwashing stations and all that.”
The show featured everything from older gas-fueled trucks to sleek Teslas and everything in-between.
Mobility Driven owner Robert Dittmer brought his red 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to the third show he’s attended.
“It’s quite a bit different (this year),” Dittmer said. “We obviously have the social distancing and they’re asking for masks. It’s still a good event. We’ve got a lot of people out here, so that’s good.”
Grand Junction resident Mark Shaw has been attending the Downtown Car Show since its inception. His fascination with working on old vehicles began in high school.
All these years later, amid a pandemic, he’s still rolling into the show with his latest project. This year, he brought a 1968 Camero SS sporting a bronze-orange coat, a six-year renovation project.
“I think people are excited to get out,” Shaw said. “Every year, they do the car shows around in different areas and this is really the first one there’s been in our area here. I think for all the car people, the people who own the cars and the spectators, it’s very nice to be able to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather.”