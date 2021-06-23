A bomber aircraft has temporarily taken up residence in Grand Junction. Don’t worry, it’s not World War III, merely a leftover from World War II.
The “Maid in the Shade,” a B-25 bomber that flew missions in Europe in World War II, is visiting Grand Junction Regional Airport this week.
The aircraft came off the line in 1944 in Kansas City, according to mechanic Jim Norton of the Commemorative Air Force.
With a range of about 1,300 miles, the plane flew 15 bombing missions out of Corsica, Italy, mainly aiming at disrupting supply lines in Italy, Yugoslavia and Holland.
The markings from each mission adorn the side of the plane.
Norton estimated the plane’s payload varied between 3,000-5,000 pounds depending on the configuration. The plane also had 12 .50-caliber machine guns mounted on it.
After about three months, the plane was returned to the U.S., where it was modified into a training unit.
Once it was finished with that duty, according to Norton, it was almost headed to the smelter before a company in Texas purchased it to use for pest control. It changed hands a few more times before coming to the Commemorative Air Force, which basically took the plane apart and rebuilt it, Norton said, a process that took 25 years.
“We pretty much took her down to the bare minimum and started rebuilding her from scratch,” Norton said.
The “Maid in the Shade” has been flying for about 12-13 years now following its refurbishment, Norton said. It’s now based in Arizona.
About 98,800 of the B-25s were built, at a cost of about $109,000 each.
The “Maid in the Shade” measures nearly 53 feet long, about 17.5 feet tall and has a wingspan of 67.5 feet.
Norton said as far as he knows the “Maid in the Shade” is the only combat plane of its type still flying, and only about 34 total of that type of aircraft are still flying.
The “Maid in the Shade” will be available to view at West Star Aviation until June 27. Rides can be booked at www.azcaf.org/tour or by calling (480) 462-2992
Now, Norton said, the Maid in the Shade flies at about 230 miles per hour for her cruising speed, and, although her ceiling is about 25,000 feet, she rarely makes it above 10,000.
“She’s fun to fly in. Still pretty nimble, pretty powerful,” Norton said.
Those who fly in the B-25 now fly on jump seats, in considerably more comfortable accommodations than the crews who flew her in World War II.
Norton said each member of the crew of six was probably in his early 20s or late teens, so there wasn’t much concern for their comfort. A lot of them just sat on their parachutes.
“Definitely built for the younger kids,” Norton said.
The B-25s each cost about $1,800 per hour to operate, according to Norton.
The bomb doors are signed by people who were involved with the B-25 program, including the Doolittle Raiders, who bombed Tokyo during World War II.
“It’s just a neat piece of history,” Norton said.