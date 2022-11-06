Connor Williams is breaking through the ice ceiling.
Williams, 16, is the first Grand Junction skater to qualify for the U.S. Figure Skating Midwestern Sectional Finals, one of three regional championships across the country next week.
Overcoming obstacles like limited ice time, COVID-19 rink shutdowns and literal growing pains, Williams will skate against the best junior skaters in a 22-state region at the upcoming Midwestern Sectionals in Lansing, Michigan.
“Connor’s current standings (are) second in the Southwest and 11th in the Midwest,” said current coach Michelle Hocknell, who lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. “He’s 32nd nationally.”
Hocknell, who previously coached two-time Olympic skater Jeremy Abbott of Aspen, said Williams has made amazing progress “with an opportunity to move up (nationally) in his next competitive event in Michigan.”
She said it’s impossible to comprehend what Williams has done with limited skating and ice time, particularly compared to his age-group compatriots.
“He skates in a week what other skaters do in a day,” Hocknell said. “How is he doing this when other skaters are on the ice 4-5 hours a day?”
She said he’s progressed to where he consistently lands jumps like the triple Salchow, launched from the back inside edge of one foot and landing on the back outside edge of the other skate after three revolutions.
“Connor is extremely talented,” Hocknell said. “He’s experienced a lot of success, and he likes success. That’s a driving force for him.”
Williams candidly acknowledges her assessment.
“I started doing hockey for about a year, and then I switched to figure skating,” Williams said after a recent on-ice session at the River City Sportplex. “I kind of fell in love with it; I’ve done it the rest of the way.”
He said it all started “when my mom took me skating here when I was around 6 or 7.”
“My mom started teaching me when I first started,” he said of mother Debra Williams, a former competitive ice skater who also has a dance background. She’s also a former news anchor at KKCO television.
Williams then skated under the tutelage of coach Martin Forest at the Grand Junction rink.
“He definitely helped me,” said Williams, a student at Fruita Monument High School. “He built a platform. I can attribute him to a lot of my jumping.”
His results followed as he skated in U.S. Figure Skating competitions.
“I was at the Denver Invitational, about to skate the next day, and the competition got canceled because of COVID. Then my rink shut down,” Williams said. “That was a bummer.”
But a bummer with a blessing?
“I was off the ice for like eight months,” Williams said. “It was a bad thing and a good thing. The bad thing, obviously, was I couldn’t skate. And my coach left (for Florida).
“But it was a good thing because I was growing and having pain in my knees.”
Williams, a 5-foot, 5-inch eighth-grader, grew to 6 feet as a sophomore.
With the unexpected time off ice, “I’ve stopped growing so fast and they’ve (knees) stopped hurting.”
Plus, a new, remodeled rink appeared.
“The rink opened under new ownership and I’ve skated here ever since,” he said. “It’s been great.”
He’s taken full advantage, but often arriving at the rink in the dark, early morning hours.
“Six a.m. sucks,” Williams said. “I’m not a morning person. But you’ve got to keep working, somehow.”
Williams said he travels to Aspen “mostly every Sunday for lessons with Michelle Hocknell.”
They skate at the Lewis Ice Arena at the Aspen Recreation Center.
“This has been a journey for sure,” Williams said, “especially with the rink being shut down and all. I’m surprised I came back after COVID. I wasn’t sure.”
But his most recent results erased any skating doubts for Williams. And redirected the lanky ice skater to a destination beyond Lansing, Michigan.
“I am moving to Colorado Springs; I won’t be here much longer,” Williams said. “The opportunities over there are endless.”
The path to international skating opportunities long has led skaters to Colorado Springs, including the aforementioned Abbott, who also moved there in high school to pursue his figure skating career.
“I feel like I can progress more quickly in Colorado Springs with the Olympic Training Center and all of that,” Williams said, adding he’ll get a one-on-one coach there.
“I’ll have my main coach, my choreographer. Then I’ll have a sports trainer. I’ll have a little team of people,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to training with skaters his age and ability.
It’s possible, he said, because his family is relocating to Colorado Springs to help his skating career.
“His secret weapon is his family,” Hocknell said.
“My sister (Sienna) is at Absolute Dance Studio; my older brother Spencer is going to CSU; my little brother Chase is in fifth grade,” Williams said.
Dad Bradley frequently works abroad, including recent stints in Kuwait.
“I love them all. They are so supportive. Sometimes they do hate me because they’re leaving all their friends,” he said with his ever-present humor. “This will bring more opportunities for my sister and her dance career. There’s a lot of big-time dance studios in Colorado Springs.”
Williams said he’s most eager to build up his on-ice time in Colorado Springs.
“To meet a bunch of skaters at my level will be really cool. I’m excited; and I’m a little nervous about it,” said Williams, described by his coach as a “typical 16-year-old.”
“My friends are sad,” he said with bittersweet in his voice. “I’ve been friends with them my whole life. But I have to go.”
Williams said his immediate goal is to advance to the senior level of U.S. Figure Skating.
“Hopefully, at that point I’ll be going into international competitions,” he said. “My main goal is to go to international competitions — get that experience, see those different places.”
In the meantime, he’ll skate on — starting Monday under the spotlight in Lansing.
But he’s clearly looking beyond.
“I really want to be on that big stage because I really like performing. It’s fun.”