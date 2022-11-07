102822-Connor Williams 3-CPT
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Connor Williams practices jumps at River City Sportplex during a recent workout. The 16-year-old sophomore at Fruita Monument High School has qualified for the U.S. Figure Skating Midwestern Sectional Finals in Michigan next week. Williams has been staking since he was 6 or 7 years old, taught by his mother, Debra, a former competitive skater. After playing hockey for a year, Connor switched to figure skating. He’s overcome his home ice rink, formerly Glacier, being closed, his coach moving, and traveling to Aspen each week for lessons with his current coach. With the ice rink, now River City Sportplex, reopening, he returned to his sport and he and his family will be moving to Colorado Springs, where he’ll have more ice time and more one-on-one work with a coach, trainer and choreographer.
Christopher Tomlinson

Connor Williams at River City Ice Rink during his workout.

Connor Williams is breaking through the ice ceiling.

Williams, 16, is the first Grand Junction skater to qualify for the U.S. Figure Skating Midwestern Sectional Finals, one of three regional championships across the country next week.

Christopher Tomlinson

Connor Williams warming up at River City Ice Rink before the start of his workout.
Christopher Tomlinson

Connor Williams putting on his skates at River City Ice Rink before the start of his workout.