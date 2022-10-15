University towns are scattered throughout the country, some bigger, rowdier and more well-known than others but all are a special place. From Grand Junction Junior College in 1925 to present day Colorado Mesa University, the institution has transformed throughout the years, and so has Grand Junction into a thriving, vibrant university town.
Music venues, restaurants, brewpubs, art shows, athletic games, theater performances and a wide variety of academic and expert speakers are what make a quintessential university town.
Grand Junction has all that.
It also has a collaborative community where local government, businesses, nonprofits and CMU come together to create innovative partnerships that support students as well as the broader community.
Classic college towns are typically considered ideal places to live, and not just for students, faculty and staff, but for local business owners, entrepreneurs, lifelong learners and those who want an abundance of activities including sports events.
CMU has played a role in developing how the rest of the country views the city of Grand Junction. When athletic teams from other universities travel to Grand Junction to compete against the Mavericks, they often find themselves in the heart of a friendly community with a powerhouse Division II athletic program.
Grand Junction is a place where students learn from the community and the community is enriched by campus, and the growth of CMU continues creating for itself a sense of place as the community’s athletic nucleus.
We see it with Mesa County Valley School District 51 students, where Warriors, Bulldogs, Wildcats and Tigers come together as Mavericks and to cheer loud and proud in the stands.
The reputation of a town that bleeds Maroon and an athletic department that champions student-athletes is what brought new CMU Athletic Director Kimberly Miller to the valley. Becoming an athletic director at an institution with a winning tradition has always been her goal.
Now, Miller is showing up to practices, weight room trainings and games of the 26 NCAA Division II programs, two varsity programs and a couple dozen club sports programs to show her support for the more than 700 student-athletes. And she’s not alone.
Participating in a university town is simple: You show up.
Tonight at 6 p.m., the Mavericks are back on the football field at Stocker Stadium. CMU is up against Fort Lewis College and the Mavericks are expected to take a win having won 14 of the past 15 games against the Skyhawks. Being an evening game, fans have plenty of time to tailgate prior to kickoff.
It’s Youth Football and Community Night, so athletes involved in the Grand Valley Youth Football league and residents who haven’t recently attended a game are encouraged to come.
There are only three home games left in the season with the next one being the big homecoming game on Oct. 29, where the Mavericks will face the CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves tat 1 p.m. at Stocker Stadium. One of the best parts about showing up to athletic events like the one tonight is that feeling of community.
What every university town knows is that it’s the people that make the place and what better way to celebrate one another than some football, some friends and some time together as Mavericks.
Kelsey Coleman is the Director of Public Relations for Colorado Mesa University.