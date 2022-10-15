Kelsey Coleman 10.22

Kelsey Coleman

Director of Public Relations at Colorado Mesa University

University towns are scattered throughout the country, some bigger, rowdier and more well-known than others but all are a special place. From Grand Junction Junior College in 1925 to present day Colorado Mesa University, the institution has transformed throughout the years, and so has Grand Junction into a thriving, vibrant university town.

Music venues, restaurants, brewpubs, art shows, athletic games, theater performances and a wide variety of academic and expert speakers are what make a quintessential university town.