Grand Junction’s JC Penney location is not included in the list of 154 closures announced in the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Four JC Penney stores in Colorado were on the list, including Montrose, according to a list of store closings posted by the company. The list of 154 stores is considered the first phase of the company’s closure plan, which will eventually include closing more than 200 locations.
The other Colorado locations that will be closing are in Fort Collins, Greeley and Durango.
JC Penney was among the stores to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus shutdown. Another national chain, Pier 1, also filed for bankruptcy in a move that closed the Grand Junction store.