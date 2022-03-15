The Grand Junction area is leading the state in job recovery since the start of the pandemic, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment says.
Since February 2020, a month before the pandemic began, the Grand Junction metropolitan statistical area (MSA), as the department calls it, has so far seen the best recovery rate in the number of available jobs, topping Colorado Springs’ 113% rate, said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the department.
Why that is, however, isn’t entirely clear.
“After the completion of annual benchmarking, both the Colorado Springs and Grand Junction MSAs have fully recovered jobs lost in 2020,” Gedney said Monday. “When you look at the losses for Grand Junction, and then when you compare that to the gains since then, that’s 124%.”
Much of the improvement in recovery has been in the construction sector, which until recently has been among the slowest industries to recover in terms of regained jobs.
Statewide, that industry had a decline of about 7,000 jobs in February 2021 compared to a year prior. But not only has it gained back those jobs, it is up 5,000 more over the past year, according to department figures.
Statewide, the professional and business services sector also made a comeback from pre-pandemic levels, losing more than 11,000 jobs from February 2020 to February 2021.
As of January compared to a year ago, it was up nearly 31,000 jobs.
“Nine industry sectors have gained back all of the jobs lost in early 2020,” Gedney said. “Of those nine industries, construction and manufacturing recovery improved the most compared to pre-pandemic estimates. Seven others have gained between 80% and 100% of jobs lost.”
Gedney said only two sectors, government and mining, have yet to come close to full recovery.
He said government jobs, primarily in education, shed 15,700 jobs two years ago, but has only added back 13,700 jobs since then.
The mining sector, primarily oil and gas, lost 2,400 jobs in early 2020, and then lost another 4,400 jobs since then. That industry still is down about 6,500 jobs since February 2020, when there were more than 26,000 jobs available.
“Employment levels in that industry have been generally flat since December 2020, so there hasn’t been a rebound in jobs even as crude oil prices have more than doubled,” Gedney said. “It’s uncertain how the recent volatility in the energy market will impact Colorado’s oil and gas sector in 2022.”
While unemployment rates for the six-county area increased by about half a percentage point in January compared to the end of 2021, the state’s rate dropped slightly, to 4.1% during the same one-month period. That’s the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic, when it was 2.8% in February 2020.
Statewide, Colorado added 6,700 nonfarm payroll jobs from December to January, for a total of 2.8 million jobs, according to the department’s survey of business establishments.
Most of that was from the private sector. Government jobs only increased by about 400 over that one-month period.
Gedney said that during the past 21 months, the state has gained 368,400 of the 374,500 nonfarm payroll jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic in 2020.
He said that translates into an average job recovery rate statewide of 98.4%, exceeding the national average of 86.9%.
Over the past year, the largest private sector jobs returning since January 2021 were in the leisure and hospitality industry, recovering nearly 65,000 jobs.