Retired teacher Janet Hokanson was recognized as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club 2023 Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at the Warhouse25sixty-five. With her is her husband Ed Hokanson, right, and Nick Wheeler, who was in her third-grade class 25 years ago.
Retired teacher Janet Hokanson was recognized as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club 2023 Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at the Warhouse25sixty-five Thursday. She's pictured with her husband Ed Hokanson and Nick Wheeler, who was in her third-grade class 25 years ago, and his wife Christy Wheeler.
Retired teacher Janet Hokanson was recognized as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club 2023 Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at the Warhouse25sixty-five Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
The 2023 Kiwanis Club Citizen of the year award winner Janet Hokanson, a retired teacher, with friend Amy at the Warhouse25sixty-five Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Retired teacher Janet Hokanson was recognized as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club 2023 Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at the Warhouse25sixty-five. With her is her husband Ed Hokanson, right, and Nick Wheeler, who was in her third-grade class 25 years ago.
Scott Crabtree
Retired teacher Janet Hokanson was recognized as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club 2023 Citizen of the Year at a ceremony at the Warhouse25sixty-five Thursday. She's pictured with her husband Ed Hokanson and Nick Wheeler, who was in her third-grade class 25 years ago, and his wife Christy Wheeler.
The Grand Junction Kiwanis Club named retired teacher Janet Hokanson as its 2023 Citizen of the Year at a small award ceremony Thursday.
The ceremony, which took place at Warhouse25sixty-five, saw upwards of 30 attendees, including Hokanson’s husband and two of her former students.
The Kiwanis Club was established in 1937 with the intention of helping local children and young adults. Jeannie Dunn, Citizen of the Year Award Committee Chairperson, said that individuals are given the award if they have demonstrated “an incredible commitment to helping our community’s youth.”
“Anyone who knows Janet Hokanson knows how much she cares about children, including those who aren’t her own,” Dunn said. “It was difficult to select a nominee this year, as it always is, but Janet has just done so much in her life that we had to give the award to her.”
A total of seven individuals were nominated for the award, according to Dunn. Hokanson got the edge because of her work as an elementary teacher for over two decades, her volunteer efforts with Catholic Outreach and Heirlooms for Hospice, among others.
Hokanson taught at Fruitvale Elementary School for 22 years. One of the students whom she taught in third grade was Nick Wheeler, who attended Hokanson’s award ceremony Thursday.
Wheeler had a sometimes turbulent childhood, and Hokanson helped give him hope.
“Nick is a remarkable person,” Hokanson said. “Things weren’t always easy for Nick, however. I think he always realized he was a good person, and I hope I was the one who helped him see that.”
Hokanson said education runs deep through her family. Her mother was a French teacher, and today, her daughter is a Spanish teacher in California.
Amy Baldwin, a friend of Hokanson’s for the last five years, was the one who nominated her. Baldwin said that she and Hokanson’s husband, Ed, estimated that Hokanson has “impacted the lives of over 800 students in her more than 30 years of teaching.”
“I am continually impressed with Janet’s commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of students, young people, children whom she taught and even adults that are simply in need,” Baldwin said.
In 2022, Kiwanis recognized Mona Highline as Citizen of the Year and Amy Byrne as Educator of the Year. That same year, the club allocated $50,000 to local nonprofits whose aim revolves around serving local children, including St. Mary’s Rose Hill House. Also in 2022, Kiwanis awarded upwards of $65,000 in scholarships to local university and high school students.
Above all else, Dunn said the purpose of the award is to honor those who have selflessly contributed to improving the lives of at-risk youth, and Hokanson had done just that over the course of the last three decades.
“This is an honor,” Hokanson said. “When I think about the children I’ve had the pleasure of teaching throughout my life, I remember how important it is that we, as adults, can find ways to make their lives better. We need to all realize the worth of our children. We need to see and recognize the worth of a child, even just one, and help them see that in themselves.”