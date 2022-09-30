Fall is here, so it’s that time of year again.
The city of Grand Junction will start its annual leaf removal program for city residents beginning on Oct. 10 and running through Dec. 16.
This free service provides a convenient way to dispose of leaves by raking them out into the street rather than bagging them for disposal in the landfill. Once collected, the leaves are transported to Mesa County for composting, which can then be reused to improve soil for planting, a news release said.
Removing leaves also educes the likelihood of leaves plugging storm drains around the city.
This program is only for single-family residences within city limits. The city is divided into five different areas, with specific rake-out dates assigned to each area. Leaves must be 18 inches from the curb by 7 a.m. on rake-out dates for specific locations. City vacuum trucks will pick up leaves within three days of that date, weather permitting. Only leaves and pine needles are accepted for pick-up.
City residents will be mailed a postcard the first week of October that includes the rake-out dates for that area.
Leaves will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 24, or the day after the holiday on Nov. 25.
In previous years, this program has collected more than 10,000 cubic yards of leaves for recycling at the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility.
For more information, go to gjcity.org.
