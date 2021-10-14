It’s been a wet, cold Grand Junction autumn season so far but it might warm up by the weekend.
The city has recorded about .42 inches of rain so far in October, about .02 inches higher than normal for that stretch, according to the National Weather Service.
“Since Sept. 1, we’ve had 2.31 inches. Our normal amount since then is just 1.59 inches,” said Lucas Boyer, a meteorologist with the NWS. “We’re moving into an active period of low pressure, which means precipitation. As that system pushes through, we’ll get high pressure, which means it will dry up for the foreseeable future.”
About .18 inches of rain fell Tuesday and rain is in the forecast for today.
There’s a slight chance of rain and snow early today in the morning before turning into rain showers in the late-morning. As the rain falls, the temperature is expected to peak around 49 degrees and bottom out at 29 degrees.
According to the NWS forecast, it appears the precipitation may continue through tonight.
“These are going to be scattered showers,” Boyer said. “In some places, we’ll just see traces of rain but there could be areas that get something measurable.”
The temperatures will gradually rise from Friday through early next week. Highs will hover in the high 50s-high 60s range, and lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
The weather, meanwhile, will likely be bone dry with some wind.
“Generally speaking, things tend to get drier as the year ends,” Boyer said. “Our average precipitation is .63 inches in November and .60 inches in December. That precipitation is snow instead of rain, though.”
The area near Powderhorn Mountain Resort, meanwhile, could see somewhere around one to three inches of snow today before also drying up for the weekend.
With snow and winter on the horizon, Boyer said it is time to start preparing for the cold weather and changing any habits necessary. That may include getting ready to buy snow tires.
“It’s the time of season to start thinking of those changes,” he said.