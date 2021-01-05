010421-wild-lionsclub-ml

MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction Lions Club members stand with 2021 grant recipients during the presentation of checks Monday at Community Hospital. Twelve local organizations will receive a total of $90,720 in funds this year.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The Grand Junction Lions Club announced its 2021 grant recipients that included 12 local nonprofit organizations on Monday.

In a presentation at Community Hospital, Lions Club members presented checks to the selected nonprofits that totaled $90,720 in funds this year.

Recipients are:

n Crime Stoppers of Mesa County: $1,500 (donation jars)

n Powderhorn Mountain Resort Ski Patrol: $1,720 (AED defibrillators)

n Counseling & Education Center: $7,000 (carpet, chairs, tables)

n Grand Mesa Nordic Council: $2,500 (groomer)

n Appleton Elementary: $500 (books)

n Community Food Bank of GJ: $10,000 (renovating building, equipment)

n Colorado West Healthcare Systems: $29,280 (new medical office/cancer center)

n National Alliance on Mental Illness: $5,000 (chairs, computer)

n Mesa Youth Services: $10,000 (vehicle)

n Camp Hope: $5,000 (bathroom, showers, laundry room)

n Grand Valley Public Radio: $7,500 (HVAC units)

n Colorado Mesa University Foundation: $10,000 master’s program, occupational and physical therapy

Tags

Recommended for you