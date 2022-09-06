090622-Lions Award 1-CPT

Grand Junction Lions member Brad McCloud was overwhelmed after getting a National award form the Lions Club.

 Christopher Tomlinson

For more than 1.4 million Lions Club members worldwide, the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) is their humanitarian fundraising outlet, raising millions of dollars to provide humanitarian aid where it's needed.

In the 2021-2022 calendar year for Lions Clubs, $30,000 was raised for LCIF by the 29 clubs in the Western Colorado Lions (also known as District 6W), with some of the funds designated for Melvin Jones Fellowships — the LCIF's highest honor for any Lions Club member that donates $1,000 toward a humanitarian project in his or her name.

