For more than 1.4 million Lions Club members worldwide, the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) is their humanitarian fundraising outlet, raising millions of dollars to provide humanitarian aid where it's needed.
In the 2021-2022 calendar year for Lions Clubs, $30,000 was raised for LCIF by the 29 clubs in the Western Colorado Lions (also known as District 6W), with some of the funds designated for Melvin Jones Fellowships — the LCIF's highest honor for any Lions Club member that donates $1,000 toward a humanitarian project in his or her name.
In a ceremony Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Grand Junction Lions Club Publicity Chair Bradley McCloud was announced as a Melvin Jones Fellow.
“This past year in the spring, we chose to recognize one of your Lions who has a very large profile in the community, a Lion who works tirelessly to help the club grow, a Lion that truly represents our motto, 'We Serve.' Many of us in the district, outside of your club, often refer to him as Mr. Lion,” said Western Colorado Lions Global Services Coordinator Paul Steinfort.
In March, the District Governors of Western Colorado determined that McCloud was deserving of the honor, as well as one of the three Certificates of Appreciation that are given to District 6W members each year.
McCloud believes his ability to sell the appeal of the Grand Junction Lions Club and recruit new members has played a role in his Melvin Jones Fellowship honor and Certificate of Appreciation.
“I love to bring in members to the club because I would love for them to enjoy the same passion and see the same things in this club and this community that I do,” McCloud said. “If, by bringing in some members, they get to enjoy this, it's well worth it. It's awesome.”
McCloud and the other Lions Club members in attendance watched a video presentation in which some club members, such as former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, praise McCloud and discuss their experiences with him.
Some speakers in the video noted McCloud's tendency to wear costumes for the club's annual carnival and parade, as well as other events. His costumes have ranged from a velvet-clad ringmaster to a professional wrestler to Hotels.com mascot Captain Obvious to Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.
No matter his outfit, however, his fellow Grand Junction Lions Club members said his impact in the club and the community is impossible to mask.
“To be honest, this is extremely humbling,” McCloud said. “I feel like I'm the blessed one to get to be a part of this club with these members and to get to be a part of this community. It's an amazing, humbling experience to be recognized for doing something you absolutely love for a community that you love.”