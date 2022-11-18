Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Grand Junction listed among the top travel destinations on Earth

Independence Monument

Independence Monument in Colorado National Monument is one of the scenic vistas mentioned in Travel Lemming’s guide for places to visit in 2023.

Bray Sales Manager Stewart Cruickshank in August told The Daily Sentinel that, between rising home prices, increased tourism and increased national visibility of the area, the Grand Junction region has become more popular than ever.

“Grand Junction’s turning into a destination town,” Cruickshank said at the time.

North Fruita Desert biking
“Grand Junction has tons of hiking and biking throughout the beautiful red mesas and cliffs,” said travel writer Laura Falin.
Mount Garfield
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

FILE - A picturesque Mount Garfield still has a light dusting of snow the morning after a wintry storm passed through the region.
Elizabeth Fogarty
Elizabeth Fogarty, director of Visit Grand Junction

