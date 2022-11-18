Bray Sales Manager Stewart Cruickshank in August told The Daily Sentinel that, between rising home prices, increased tourism and increased national visibility of the area, the Grand Junction region has become more popular than ever.
“Grand Junction’s turning into a destination town,” Cruickshank said at the time.
“Me and my wife, we were watching ‘Wheel of Fortune’ two weeks ago, and one of the prizes was coming out to see Moab and Grand Junction. ... Our little secret is out.”
What little secrecy about the region’s beauty and benefits has remained recently just took another hit. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide read by more than 6 million travel enthusiasts, released its list of the top 50 travel destinations in the world for 2023 on Tuesday — and Grand Junction was one of two Colorado cities to make the list.
Grand Junction checked in at 46th on the list. Crested Butte also made the list, slotted in the middle at 25.
“Grand Junction has tons of hiking and biking throughout the beautiful red mesas and cliffs. Afterward, you can unwind with a delicious glass of wine and stunning Book Cliff views,” wrote Travel Lemming writer Laura Falin.
The list, an annual collaborative project of the publication’s team of more than 25 travel writers and editors, spotlights “emerging destinations and hidden gems around the world.”
“We are thrilled to have Grand Junction recognized on Travel Lemming’s top travel destinations for 2023,” said Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty. “Grand Junction’s majestic natural landscapes, access to public lands, variety of adventure offerings and trendy craft beverage and dining scene truly make it a ‘Best Place to Travel to.’ ”
GRAND MESA MAKES A-LIST
In other travel news, another local destination made the list for the 10 most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands across the globe.
The travel officials at the website SkyParkSecure gather Instagram data and found that Grand Mesa is in the top 10 for Instagram posts with more than 39,000 wintry posts. That ranked No. 8 on the lost.
Lake Placid, New York claimed the top spot with 396K posts.
There were five U.S destinations, two in Canada, one each in Germany, China and Hungary.
The list was compiled by using TripAdvisor mentions for the term ‘winter wonderland’ alongside hashtag data, secureparking.com was able to refine the search and reveal the most picturesque winter scenes from around the world.
Johnston Canyon in Banff, Alberta (86,000) was No. 2 and Partachklamm in Bavaria, Germany in third with 60,000 mentions; Mount Seymour in Vancouver, British Columbia (55,000) was No. 5 with Alaska’s Hatcher Pass (47,000) in No. 5.
Bear Lake in Utah rounded out the top 10 with 27,000 mentions.